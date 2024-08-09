Loss Control Officer – Integrity Management – Level 9 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carries out investigations as assigned by the Integrity Manager.

Implements the Integrity management work plan.

Carries out special projects to recover lost revenue.

Engages with other strategic law enforcement agencies.

Conducts out lifestyle audits to ensure ZIMRA staff lives within means.

Maintains databases for all investigations, hotline and lifestyle audits.

Compiles integrity and sectional periodic reports

Identifies and recover ill-gotten wealth.

Conducts corruptions diagnostic assessments.

Conducts corruption risk trend analysis to identify corruption hot spots.

Collaborates with other relevant stakeholders for recovery of assets.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelors’ Degree in Accounting/Economics/Intelligence & Security/Forensic Investigations/Data Science or equivalent.

A Master’s degree in any one of the above and similar qualifications is a distinct advantage.

Good understanding or ability to master multiple operational systems added advantage.

Minimum five (5) ‘O’ levels including English language, Mathematics and any science subject.

Skills and Competencies:

Ability to meet set deadlines, maintain confidentiality and prioritise multiple tasks.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Self-starter with the ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Unquestionable integrity and commitment to duty.

Good analytical skills.

Strong communication and presentation skills along with ability to work in a highly collaborative environment.

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae by 9 August 2024. All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: