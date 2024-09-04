Lounge Attendant Attachee (Harare)
Job Description
We are seeking students currently pursuing a degree in Tourism and Hospitality with excellent customer service skills for a one-year placement within our airport lounge. This is an opportunity to join our team as a Lounge Attendant Attachee, where you'll gain hands-on experience in a dynamic environment, enhancing your skills while providing top-notch service to our valued guests.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide a warm welcome and high standard of service to guests, addressing inquiries and requests professionally.
- Communicate effectively with guests and team members, ensuring clarity and efficient information sharing.
- Support day-to-day lounge operations, including seating, food and beverage service, and cleanliness.
- Follow established processes and procedures, while applying flexibility when needed to accommodate guest needs.
- Demonstrate self-motivation, work independently, and take initiative in improving guest experiences.
- Collaborate with the lounge team to ensure seamless service and support colleagues as needed.
- Apply academic knowledge to real-world scenarios, continuously seeking learning opportunities throughout the internship.
Qualifications and Experience
- Currently studying towards a Bachelor’s degree in Tourism, Hospitality, or a related field.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Ability to follow processes, procedures, and adapt to changing circumstances.
- Self-motivated and able to work independently while being a team player.
Other
How to Apply
If you're interested in this opportunity, please send your CV and a cover letter to: traverzerecruitments@gmail.com. Make sure to highlight in the subject line: "Lounge Attendant Attachment Application."
Deadline: 06 September 2024.
Traverze Travel
Traverze Travel is one of the top travel agents in Zimbabwe and has been in operation since 2003. Our services cover every aspect of business travel so that our clients can concentrate on running their businesses. Our comprehensive travel management systems are designed to make traveling more convenient save time and money.
Address: 1 Kenny Close , Avondale, Harare
Website: http://traverzetravel.co.zw
Email: enquiries@traverzetravel.co.zw
Tel: +2634799792/704855
Cel: +263719239230