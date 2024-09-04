Lounge Attendant Attachee (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking students currently pursuing a degree in Tourism and Hospitality with excellent customer service skills for a one-year placement within our airport lounge. This is an opportunity to join our team as a Lounge Attendant Attachee, where you'll gain hands-on experience in a dynamic environment, enhancing your skills while providing top-notch service to our valued guests.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide a warm welcome and high standard of service to guests, addressing inquiries and requests professionally.

Communicate effectively with guests and team members, ensuring clarity and efficient information sharing.

Support day-to-day lounge operations, including seating, food and beverage service, and cleanliness.

Follow established processes and procedures, while applying flexibility when needed to accommodate guest needs.

Demonstrate self-motivation, work independently, and take initiative in improving guest experiences.

Collaborate with the lounge team to ensure seamless service and support colleagues as needed.

Apply academic knowledge to real-world scenarios, continuously seeking learning opportunities throughout the internship.

Qualifications and Experience

Currently studying towards a Bachelor’s degree in Tourism, Hospitality, or a related field.

Excellent communication skills.

Ability to follow processes, procedures, and adapt to changing circumstances.

Self-motivated and able to work independently while being a team player.

How to Apply

If you're interested in this opportunity, please send your CV and a cover letter to: traverzerecruitments@gmail.com. Make sure to highlight in the subject line: "Lounge Attendant Attachment Application."

Deadline: 06 September 2024.