Lubricants Sales Engineer (Harare)
TotalEnergies Marketing Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Job Description
Challenging economic environment requiring creative ways to maintain current & develop new business. Position also involves working closely with other departments and sections of the company.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Achieve the defined sales budgets of lubricants in B2B (volumes, margins & NOI).
- Implementation of programs & initiatives like periodic promotions, trade shows.
- Follow up service fee from the portfolio & Improve sales condition of existing customers.
- Prepare and present weekly activity report as well as monthly report to the Specialties Manager.
- Ensure implementation of the terms & conditions of sales, credit limits and payment terms of each customer
- Verify invoices for price irregularities and make certain the corrections are immediately carried out.
- Support existing and new customers through frequent visits.
- Preparing quotations and processing orders on time and in full
- Attending to tenders, preparation of tender documents, get the necessary approvals and timely submission in full.
- Provide quarterly forecast of product requirements to the Lubricants Administrator.
- Profitability-
- Analyse profitability by customer & propose actions for improvement in the portfolio.
- Sell other services to customers (LubANAC, LubConsult, LubInsight, LubPiolot).
- Improve the profitability of the division through introduction of high margin specialized products.
- Develop Customer Portfolio.
- Prospect and onboard B2B customers and negotiate sales contract.
- Perform periodic market survey of the business and propose an action plans.
- Use SALSA and ensure all maturity KPIs are met.
- All customer visits will be documented through the visit report function on SALSA.
- All customer visits must be entered immediately after the visit is completed and no later than 5 days after the visit.
- Travel as required to meet with customers and attend industry events.
- Credit Management & Pricing
- Follow up credit risk, credit limits, terms of payment & payment related activities.
- Prepare price insertions, price updates, price communication and related issues.
- Collect payments & perform allocations in time.
- Technical Support & Innovative services.
- Ensure all stakeholders requiring training receive appropriate technical training (distributors, network staff, station attendants, B2B staff).
- Listen from customers, understand pain points & offer new differentiative products & services.
- Monitor the requirement of new products type and quantities based on the market need.
- Manage lubricant products equivalent & compatibility; and conduct lubes surveys at customer sites
- Communicate and handle all product complaints at customer level and liaise with Product Support Technical Team.
- Responsible to track any product trial, take oil samples, interpret oil sample reports, discuss & feedback to mine engineers & maintenance, request dispensing equipment.
- Comply with Company & Group Rules
- Respect and apply TOTAL’s quality & safety standards and the code of conducts.
- Conduct periodic inventory of fixed asset that are at customer site.
- Perform any other related duty, as instructed by the supervisor.
- Achieve Profitability and Volume Objectives
- Providing Technical support (installations, training, oil analysis, lube surveys)
- Undertakes HSEQ audits at allocated Network sites.
- Health, Safety, Quality and Environment program implementation including used oil disposal program.
- Reports 2 near miss per month.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant university degree in Engineering (Mechanical, Industrial, Manufacturing or equivalent).
- Minimum of 2 year of relevant experience.
- Knowledge and application of TotalEnergies Group policies and procedures.
Other
