Lubricants Sales Engineer (Harare)

Challenging economic environment requiring creative ways to maintain current & develop new business. Position also involves working closely with other departments and sections of the company.

Achieve the defined sales budgets of lubricants in B2B (volumes, margins & NOI).

Implementation of programs & initiatives like periodic promotions, trade shows.

Follow up service fee from the portfolio & Improve sales condition of existing customers.

Prepare and present weekly activity report as well as monthly report to the Specialties Manager.

Ensure implementation of the terms & conditions of sales, credit limits and payment terms of each customer

Verify invoices for price irregularities and make certain the corrections are immediately carried out.

Support existing and new customers through frequent visits.

Preparing quotations and processing orders on time and in full

Attending to tenders, preparation of tender documents, get the necessary approvals and timely submission in full.

Provide quarterly forecast of product requirements to the Lubricants Administrator.

Profitability-

Analyse profitability by customer & propose actions for improvement in the portfolio.

Sell other services to customers (LubANAC, LubConsult, LubInsight, LubPiolot).

Improve the profitability of the division through introduction of high margin specialized products.

Develop Customer Portfolio.

Prospect and onboard B2B customers and negotiate sales contract.

Perform periodic market survey of the business and propose an action plans.

Use SALSA and ensure all maturity KPIs are met.

All customer visits will be documented through the visit report function on SALSA.

All customer visits must be entered immediately after the visit is completed and no later than 5 days after the visit.

Travel as required to meet with customers and attend industry events.

Credit Management & Pricing

Follow up credit risk, credit limits, terms of payment & payment related activities.

Prepare price insertions, price updates, price communication and related issues.

Collect payments & perform allocations in time.

Technical Support & Innovative services.

Ensure all stakeholders requiring training receive appropriate technical training (distributors, network staff, station attendants, B2B staff).

Listen from customers, understand pain points & offer new differentiative products & services.

Monitor the requirement of new products type and quantities based on the market need.

Manage lubricant products equivalent & compatibility; and conduct lubes surveys at customer sites

Communicate and handle all product complaints at customer level and liaise with Product Support Technical Team.

Responsible to track any product trial, take oil samples, interpret oil sample reports, discuss & feedback to mine engineers & maintenance, request dispensing equipment.

Comply with Company & Group Rules

Respect and apply TOTAL’s quality & safety standards and the code of conducts.

Conduct periodic inventory of fixed asset that are at customer site.

Perform any other related duty, as instructed by the supervisor.

Achieve Profitability and Volume Objectives

Providing Technical support (installations, training, oil analysis, lube surveys)

Undertakes HSEQ audits at allocated Network sites.

Health, Safety, Quality and Environment program implementation including used oil disposal program.

Reports 2 near miss per month.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant university degree in Engineering (Mechanical, Industrial, Manufacturing or equivalent).

Minimum of 2 year of relevant experience.

Knowledge and application of TotalEnergies Group policies and procedures.

