Maintenance Agent

Job Description

This person is responsible for general maintenance at MSF properties in Gwanda. This includes regular checks of the premises and equipment to organise for repairs, construction, painting, electrical works, plumbing, painting, landscaping, gardening, etc., according to the supervisor’s instructions. All work needs to be to MSF standards to ensure proper operations and prevent faults or deterioration of MSF equipment, installations or infrastructure.

Type of Contract: Fixed term contract with probation period of three months.

Start Date: November 2023.

Immediate Supervisor: Logistics Supervisor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Perform regular checks and maintenance of MSF installations, equipment, infrastructure (offices, house or warehouses, etc.), in line with a preventive maintenance list or weekly plan.

Carry out all minor works (construction, repairs, etc.) identified and approved by the supervisor.

In the event of faults, leaks or deterioration, diagnose the problem and propose possible solutions to the supervisor, including identification of a technical specialist when needed.

Oversee yard management, including landscaping, planting, watering, composting, recycling and removal of waste.

Effective management, care and ordering of work tools, consumables and materials for minor repairs.

Immediately inform supervisor of any problems, particularly regarding damage, loss or theft

Maintain a safe environment and follow safety procedures, including use of personal protective equipment.

Assist logistics supervisor for any related work needed.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of ordinary ‘O” level education certificate, with a relevant practical subject.

Working experience with an International NGO (in logistics) in an Inter-cultural context is an advantage.

Hands-on and proactive organisational skills – able to establish work priorities.

A commitment to working independently and within a team, including observance of safeguarding standards.

Good oral and written English language and any local language.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their detailed CVs & motivation letter indicating the position being applied for to The Human Resources Assistant, MSF–Belgium, 4 Lawley Street, 4th Avenue, Gwanda or by email to: msfocb-gwanda-adminfin@brussels.msf.org

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted within 2 weeks of advert closure. Note that MSF-Belgium, Zimbabwe Mission does not solicit any organization or individual to recruit on their behalf. No fee is charged throughout the recruitment, selection and placement process. Canvassing will lead to disqualification of candidates.