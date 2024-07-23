Secondary Teacher Education 2025 Intake

Job Description

MINISTRY OF HIGHER AND TERTIARY EDUCATION, INNOVATION, SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT

HILLSIDE TEACHERS' COLLEGE

Applications are invited from those suitably qualified persons to train as secondary school teachers in 2025.

General Requirements for all Courses:

Must have 5 '0' Level subjects including English Language, Mathematics and the subjects) of study.

Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Mathematics is not a requirement for persons with visual impairment.

2-Year Post 'A' Level Course

2 'A' Level passes in the following teaching subjects offered: Mathematics, IsiNdebele/ ChiShona, Geography, English, History and Heritage Studies, French, Science and Commercials.

Candidates wishing to train as Commercial subjects teachers should have passed 'A' Level in Accounting and at least either Economics. Business Studies or Business Enterprise Skills.

Candidates wishing to train as Science teachers should have passed at least 2 'A' Level Science subjects.

Candidates wishing to train as Mathematics teachers should have passes in Mathematics and any other subject at 'A' Level.

3-Year Post '0' Level Course

Candidates intending to do the 3-year Post '0' Level course will have to specialise in TWO subjects chosen from the categories listed below.

Candidates intending to study Science or Agriculture need not choose a second subject.

Candidates may not choose TWO indigenous languages as areas of specialisation.

The following are the subjects on offer for the Post '0' Level Course:

Physical Education and Sport: Physical Education and Sport candidates should have '0' Level Physical Education, Sports & Mass Display over and above the stipulated general requirements. Evidence of participation in sporting activities will be an added advantage.

Physical Education and Sport candidates should have '0' Level Physical Education, Sports & Mass Display over and above the stipulated general requirements. Evidence of participation in sporting activities will be an added advantage. French and English: Candidates should have '0' Level French over and above the stipulated general requirements.

Candidates should have '0' Level French over and above the stipulated general requirements. Science: Candidates should have any of the following '0' Level Science subjects: Combined Science, Physical Science/ Extended Science. Chemistry, Biology and Physics.

Candidates should have any of the following '0' Level Science subjects: Combined Science, Physical Science/ Extended Science. Chemistry, Biology and Physics. Applied An and Design: Candidates should have '0' Level Art and Design or a flair for Art and Design. A portfolio of work done will be an added advantage. NB: Prospective candidates will be tested on An and Design skills.

Candidates should have '0' Level Art and Design or a flair for Art and Design. A portfolio of work done will be an added advantage. Prospective candidates will be tested on An and Design skills. Musical Arts Education: Candidates should have '0' Level Music or a flair for Music. NB: Prospective candidates will be auditioned.

Candidates should have '0' Level Music or a flair for Music. Prospective candidates will be auditioned. Building and Design Technology: Candidates should have Building at '0' Level.

Candidates should have Building at '0' Level. Agriculture (Double Major): Candidates should have '0' Level Agriculture over and above the stipulated general requirements.

Candidates should have '0' Level Agriculture over and above the stipulated general requirements. Clothing and Textile Technology Design: Candidates should have '0' Level Fashion and Fabrics / Textile Design Technology over and above the stipulated general requirements.

Candidates should have '0' Level Fashion and Fabrics / Textile Design Technology over and above the stipulated general requirements. Computer Science: Candidates should have Computer Science at '0' Level.

Candidates should have Computer Science at '0' Level. Tshivenda/ ChiTonga/ SeSotho/ TjiKalanga/ IsiNdebele/ ChiShona/ English/ History and Heritage Studies/ Geography: Candidates should have a pass in one subject of choice from the above subjects over and above the stipulated general requirements.

How to Apply

Application forms are accessible ONLINE at: www.hillsideteachers.ac.zw or in person at Hillside Teachers' College, 21 Cecil Avenue, Hillside, BULAWAYO.