National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ)

Maintenance Officer (Harare)

Dec. 02, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

  • Reporting To: Southern Region Executive & Human Capital And Administration Executive
  • Period: Five-year Fixed Term Contract.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Providing information on maintenance and preventative measures to machine or vehicle users.
  • Formulating annual maintenance budget.
  • Compiling periodic (monthly, quarterly, annually or as needed) sectional statistics and reports for decision making
  • Servicing and repairing NBSZ motor vehicles and caravans/trailers as scheduled/as needed for Bulawayo and Gweru.
  • Ordering consumables for NBSZ vehicles and generators as needed
  • Conducting repairs for first line faults on the generators and cold chain equipment and calling in experts/service engineers for second line faults.
  • Recovering broken down vehicles and caravans/trailers.
  • Inspecting machines, engines, transmissions and running diagnostic tests on relevant NBSZ equipment and/or vehicles.
  • Undertaking inspections on NBSZ premises and correct defects.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Motor Mechanics.
  • Class 1 Artisan.
  • Auto electrics qualification.
  • Supervisory management qualification.
  • A minimum of 2 years' experience in a similar position.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should email their application letters, certified academic and professional certificates and CVs to: h@bsz.co.zw addressed to:

The Human Capital Officer

National Blood Service Zimbabwe

P O Box A101, Avondale

HARARE

Not later than 1600hrs on Monday 2 December 2024

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

The National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ) is the organisation that provides blood and related services for transfusion in Zimbabwe.

