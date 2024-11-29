Maintenance Officer (Harare)
National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
- Reporting To: Southern Region Executive & Human Capital And Administration Executive
- Period: Five-year Fixed Term Contract.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing information on maintenance and preventative measures to machine or vehicle users.
- Formulating annual maintenance budget.
- Compiling periodic (monthly, quarterly, annually or as needed) sectional statistics and reports for decision making
- Servicing and repairing NBSZ motor vehicles and caravans/trailers as scheduled/as needed for Bulawayo and Gweru.
- Ordering consumables for NBSZ vehicles and generators as needed
- Conducting repairs for first line faults on the generators and cold chain equipment and calling in experts/service engineers for second line faults.
- Recovering broken down vehicles and caravans/trailers.
- Inspecting machines, engines, transmissions and running diagnostic tests on relevant NBSZ equipment and/or vehicles.
- Undertaking inspections on NBSZ premises and correct defects.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Motor Mechanics.
- Class 1 Artisan.
- Auto electrics qualification.
- Supervisory management qualification.
- A minimum of 2 years' experience in a similar position.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should email their application letters, certified academic and professional certificates and CVs to: h@bsz.co.zw addressed to:
The Human Capital Officer
National Blood Service Zimbabwe
P O Box A101, Avondale
HARARE
Not later than 1600hrs on Monday 2 December 2024
Not later than 1600hrs on Monday 2 December 2024
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

The National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ) is the organisation that provides blood and related services for transfusion in Zimbabwe.
