Maintenance Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Reporting To: Southern Region Executive & Human Capital And Administration Executive

Period: Five-year Fixed Term Contract.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing information on maintenance and preventative measures to machine or vehicle users.

Formulating annual maintenance budget.

Compiling periodic (monthly, quarterly, annually or as needed) sectional statistics and reports for decision making

Servicing and repairing NBSZ motor vehicles and caravans/trailers as scheduled/as needed for Bulawayo and Gweru.

Ordering consumables for NBSZ vehicles and generators as needed

Conducting repairs for first line faults on the generators and cold chain equipment and calling in experts/service engineers for second line faults.

Recovering broken down vehicles and caravans/trailers.

Inspecting machines, engines, transmissions and running diagnostic tests on relevant NBSZ equipment and/or vehicles.

Undertaking inspections on NBSZ premises and correct defects.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Motor Mechanics.

Class 1 Artisan.

Auto electrics qualification.

Supervisory management qualification.

A minimum of 2 years' experience in a similar position.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should email their application letters, certified academic and professional certificates and CVs to: h@bsz.co.zw addressed to:

The Human Capital Officer