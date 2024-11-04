Management Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a suitably qualified and experienced Management Accountant to join our team.

The ideal candidate should have a strong background in Agriculture or Manufacturing industry. The person will work with designated units of the business to prepare and present financial reports to senior management teams with value-adding insights into business unit performance and opportunities for improvement. The position will be based in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Duties and Responsibilities

Financial Analysis: Prepare and analyze monthly management accounts, providing meaningful insights that drive business unit decisions.

Budgeting and Forecasting: Works in close partnership with business partners to prepare budgets, forecasts and track performance against budgets.

Performance Monitoring: Conduct variance analysis to track performance and identify areas for improvement.

Continuous Improvement: Drive implementation of initiatives to enhance our financial processes and internal controls.

Internal Controls: Implement and monitor internal controls to safeguard assets and accuracy in financial reporting.

Compliance and Risk Management: Ensure adherence to financial regulations and financial risks.

Collaboration: Work closely with other departments to provide financial insights that support and improve business unit operations.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc in Accounting or Finance.

Professional qualifications such as CIMA, ACCA, CA, CPA or CFA are an added advantage.

At least three years' experience in a similar role.

Experience with accounting software and data entry

Sound understanding of accounting rules and procedures, including IFRS reporting.

Advanced knowledge and experience with spreadsheets.

Excellent interpersonal, communication, analytical and problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should submit application letters together with detailed Curriculum Vitae by no later than 06 November 2024 to: talent@irvines.co.zw