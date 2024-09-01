Management Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting position has arisen for the position of Management Accountant in a leading FMCG organization. The position requires an individual who pays attention to every detail, who is energetic, aggressive and a team player. The Management Accountant is primarily responsible for providing management and cost information for the business that is timely and accurate for strategic decision making. The role involves leading a team that manages creditors and debtors for the company and focusing on the bigger picture of business growth and profitability. The position reports to the General Manager and involves the engagement of both key internal and external stakeholders of the business.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing and presenting monthly management accounts and other ad hoc financial reports.

Providing recommendations on the financial implications of business decisions.

Recommending strategies that will reduce business costs and ensures profitability at all times.

Tracking and reporting on all business costs on a weekly and monthly basis.

Monitoring internal and external policies and procedures and ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements.

Preparing budgets, budgetary controls, forecasting, revenue, and expenditure reviews.

Developing and implementing cost effective financial policies and procedures as well as mitigating financial risks.

Assisting in the security and confidentiality of sensitive and critical information.

Developing and reviewing internal controls that safeguards all company assets and resources.

Qualifications and Experience

A solid foundation of basic accountancy skills and generally accepted accounting principles.

Bachelor’s degree from a reputable learning institution in Accounting and / Finance.

A professional accounting qualification such as CIMA is an added advantage.

Excellent analytical, numerical and presentation skills are a prerequisite.

Must have at least a minimum of 3 years working experience in a similar role and industry.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the basic requirements and you are interested in this challenging and exciting opportunity, please send a single page email application clearly indicating (in the email subject tab) Management Accountant and attach a detailed curriculum vitae and academic certificates to: hr@southsea.co.zw not later than 30th August 2024.