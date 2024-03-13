Managing Director (Harare)

Job Description

Our client is a leading automotive organisation in Zimbabwe which holds a variety of some key international franchises and provides products and services across automotive market segments, including new vehicle sales, after sales service back up and parts. We have been exclusively retained to assist with the recruitment and selection of a suitably qualified and experienced candidate with the right credentials for the position of Managing Director. Reporting directly to the Board of Directors through the Chairman the successful candidate will be responsible for leading the Executive Management of the Company’s business consistent with the strategy and commercial objectives agreed by the Board as well as overall stewardship of the Company including fiscal management, revenue generation, profitability, staff development and operations.

Duties and Responsibilities

To ensure that the Company’s business plans, commercial operations and strategies are developed, reviewed, agreed upon and implemented to meet the goals set for growth and profitability.

Monitor the external environment, regulatory condition, read the market, anticipate change and alert the Board to these and assess the likely impact of change to the business.

Ensure that opportunities for business development are identified and recommendations made to the Board of Directors as appropriate.

Review and take remedial action where necessary of all business units for sustainable profitable performance.

To create conditions and processes to support and sustain change through balancing people, financial resources, technology and operations.

Safeguard Company assets and increase/ preserve shareholder value at all times .

Assess the principal risk of the Company and ensure that risk is effectively addressed in all aspects of the Company’s business.

Provide leadership for the Management of business complexities, being sensitive to operational, stakeholders, political, socio-economic and public policy issues.

Promote and conduct the affairs of the Company with the highest standards of integrity, probity and corporate governance.

Ensure succession and contingency plans and resources are in place for all key operational roles.

Develop and maintain healthy relationships with key stakeholders locally, regionally, and internationally.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have a relevant Business degree. Possession of a post graduation qualification e.g. MBA/ MBL is an added advantage.

At least 15 years experience of which 10 should be at Executive Management level.

Demonstrable track record of at least 8 years in the C-suite in a reputable organisation.

Prior experience in the automotive industry will be a distinct advantage.

Strong leadership skills, excellent verbal and written communication.

Commitment to continuous improvement.

Must be a business minded, strategic thinker whose integrity is beyond reproach.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered please submit your application to: emmanuel.jinda@proservehr.com, or calistas.bumhira@proservehr.com or alternatively visit www.proservehr.com to apply and register. Confidential enquiries may be directed to our Managing Consultant Emmanuel Jinda on +263 773 004 143 or +263 (4) 772 778/ 770 035 or to Calistas Bumhira on +263 773 280 689

7th Floor, Fidelity Life Tower, Raleigh Street, Harare