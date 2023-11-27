Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
National Foods Holdings Limited

Managing Executive: Flour (Harare)

National Foods Holdings Limited
Nov. 27, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

National Foods Ltd is a leading food manufacturer, offering on-going opportunities to progress, both personally and professionally, whilst constantly recognising and rewarding individual and team performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant Qualifications and Experience.

Other

How to Apply

If you are a hardworking, results driven and you have interest in this role, then please email: hr@natfood.co.zw

Deadline: 27 November 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

National Foods Holdings Limited

National Foods is Zimbabwe's largest food manufacturer. The company was established in 1920 and produces a broad range of basic foods including maize meal, flour, cooking oil, margarine, rice, salt, snacks, biscuits, pasta, sugar beans, baked beans, popcorn, as well as soap and a full range of animal feed.

Address: 10 Stirling Road, Workington, Harare, Zimbabwe

Phone: +263 (0242) 753751/8, 753741/9

Address: Steelworks Road, P.O Box 648, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Phone:+263 (0292) 889201

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

National Foods Holdings Limited
National Foods Holdings Limited

Managing Executive: Biscuits (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback