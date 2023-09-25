Marketing and Communications Officer (Harare)

Develop and implement comprehensive marketing strategies to promote sporting events organized by the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee.

Conduct market research and analysis to identify target audiences, their preferences, and potential opportunities for engagement. M

Create marketing campaigns that effectively communicate the value and benefits of participating in sports events.

Utilize various marketing channels, including digital marketing, social media, print media, and public relations, to reach target audiences and maximize event participation.

Sponsorship Management:

Identify and approach potential sponsors to establish partnerships and secure sponsorships for sports events.

Negotiate sponsorship agreements, including financial contributions, in-kind support, and promotional opportunities.

Develop and maintain strong relationships with sponsors, ensuring their satisfaction and engagement.

Collaborate with sponsors to develop activation plans and onsure the fulfilment of sponsorship obligations

Provide regular reports and updates to sponsors showcasing the impact and return on investment of their sponsorship.

Brand Management:

Develop and maintain the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee’s brand identity and guidelines.

Ensure consistent application of the brand across all marketing materials, communications, and event related activities.

Collaborate with design and content teams to create engaging and impactful marketing collateral, including brochures, posters, banners, and digital content.

Event Promotion:

Plan and execute promotional activities to generate awareness and excitement for sports events.

Coordinate with media outlets, influencers, and community organizations to secure media coverage and endorsements.

Implement digital marketing campaigns, including social media advertising, email marketing, and website optimization, to drive event registrations and ticket sales

Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of marketing efforts, making data-driven adjustments to optimize promotional strategies

Partnership Development & Stakeholder Management:

Identify and cultivate strategic partnerships with relevant organizations, sports clubs, and community groups.

Collaborate with partners to explore joint marketing initiatives, cross-promotions, and mutually beneficial activities

Leverage partnership opportunities to expand the reach and impact of sports events and enhance the overall participant experience. d. identifying in key stakeholders and developing and implementing an engagement strategy

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in marketing, sports management, business administration, or a related field (Master’s degree preferred).

Proven experience in marketing and sponsorship management.

Solid knowledge of marketing principles, strategies, and best practices

Excellent negotiation, communication, and interpersonal skills to engage and maintain relationships with sponsors and partners

Creative thinking and problem-solving ability to develop innovative marketing campaigns and overcome challenges.

Proficiency in digital marketing techniques, including social media, email marketing, and content creation.

Strong project management skills with the ability to multitask and meet deadlines.

Analytical mind-set with the ability to measure and evaluate marketing performance using metrics and data.

Familiarity with sports industry trends, events, and target audiences. Passion for sports and a genuine interest in promoting active and healthy lifestyles.

Personal Attributes:

Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities.

A team player with a customer-oriented approach.

Excellent organisational and multi-tasking skills.

Proven analytical ability and business acumen Strong relationship development and collaboration skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates that meet the above criterion should submit their detailed Curriculum Vitae with contactable references and copies of certificates to: sg@zoc.co.zw

OR

Hand delivered applications marked “Marketing and Communications Vacancy” to the ZOC CEO, ZOC HQ, 3 Aintree Circle, Belvedere, Harare, Zimbabwe.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

