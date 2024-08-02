Marketing Attaches x2 (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.
We are seeking Students to join our teams in Marketing and Banking. Suitable candidates must be studying towards the referenced degrees.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce Honours (BCom Hons): Digital Communications and Media/Multimedia (Required), Bachelor of Commerce Honours (BCom Hons): Marketing Communication (Required).
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 26 August 2024
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
