Marketing & Business Development Officer: MSMEs (Harare)

Job Description

The purpose of the job is to develop and implement business development strategies to bring in new business and expand relationships within the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Sector. The position reports to the Head of Marketing and Business Development.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identify and pursue business growth opportunities.

Create partnership agreements that add value to Association.

Ensuring that the Association meets set targets.

Collaborating with other divisions to ensure that customers’ needs are met.

Building relationships with potential clients, partners, and various industry sectors to increase visibility and generate leads.

Develop strong relationship with MSMEs support organisation to create awareness of the Association’s services.

Conducting research to identify new opportunities and stay up-to-date on industry trends.

Represent the Association at industry functions, forums, conferences and exhibition.

Promotes the SAZ brand.

Engagement in other marketing activities.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Marketing, Sales Management or related.

Professional qualification an added advantage.

At least 3 years’ experience.

Exceptional presentation skills.

Driver’s License an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who possess the qualifications and experience should send their applications accompanied by detailed CV to: hr@saz.org.zw not later than 25 July 2024