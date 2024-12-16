Marketing Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Formulates the company’s marketing strategy.

Plans marketing and branding objectives.

Prepares marketing strategies.

Develops strategies on customer relationship management.

Drives overall customer relationship management and direct marketing activities.

Ensures customer complaints and compliments are recorded and attended.

Develops customer segmentation and classification criteria for appropriate handling.

Analyzes market trends and recommend changes to marketing and business development. strategies based on analysis and feedback.

Conducts competitor analysis.

Undertakes product analysis.

Undertakes customer satisfaction surveys.

Nurtures and enriches all external perceptions of the company and growth of market share.

Secures new business accounts/clients.

Retains the current customers.

Recommends expansion of product solutions and offerings.

Ensures the visibility of the organization to the public.

Oversees creation and delivery of press releases, advertisements, and other marketing materials.

Designs print ads and publications.

Ensures brand messages are consistent.

Deepens relationships with all media to ensure the most effective messaging and positioning of the organization.

Leads all areas of content generation and production across all media platforms.

Participates in trade shows and product exhibitions.

Qualifications and Experience

MBA & a degree in Marketing or equivalent.

More than 4 years’ extensive Marketing Experience.

Good at interacting with advertising media.

Understanding of Business Practices.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Highly creative with experience in identifying target audiences and devising digital campaigns that engage, inform, and motivate.

Strong creativity, and analytical skills, and data -driven thinking.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their resume to: pgcareers21@gmail.com

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.