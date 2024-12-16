Marketing Manager (Harare)
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Formulates the company’s marketing strategy.
- Plans marketing and branding objectives.
- Prepares marketing strategies.
- Develops strategies on customer relationship management.
- Drives overall customer relationship management and direct marketing activities.
- Ensures customer complaints and compliments are recorded and attended.
- Develops customer segmentation and classification criteria for appropriate handling.
- Analyzes market trends and recommend changes to marketing and business development. strategies based on analysis and feedback.
- Conducts competitor analysis.
- Undertakes product analysis.
- Undertakes customer satisfaction surveys.
- Nurtures and enriches all external perceptions of the company and growth of market share.
- Secures new business accounts/clients.
- Retains the current customers.
- Recommends expansion of product solutions and offerings.
- Ensures the visibility of the organization to the public.
- Oversees creation and delivery of press releases, advertisements, and other marketing materials.
- Designs print ads and publications.
- Ensures brand messages are consistent.
- Deepens relationships with all media to ensure the most effective messaging and positioning of the organization.
- Leads all areas of content generation and production across all media platforms.
- Participates in trade shows and product exhibitions.
Qualifications and Experience
- MBA & a degree in Marketing or equivalent.
- More than 4 years’ extensive Marketing Experience.
- Good at interacting with advertising media.
- Understanding of Business Practices.
- Good verbal and written communication skills.
- Highly creative with experience in identifying target audiences and devising digital campaigns that engage, inform, and motivate.
- Strong creativity, and analytical skills, and data -driven thinking.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates can submit their resume to: pgcareers21@gmail.com
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.
