Marketing Manager/ Head of Marketing (Bulawayo)

Job Description

We are seeking an experienced and dynamic Marketing Manager/Head of Marketing to lead our marketing efforts and drive brand growth.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and implement comprehensive marketing strategies aligned with company goals.

Lead and mentor a team of marketing professionals.

Analyse market trends, consumer behaviour, and competitor activities.

Oversee the creation and distribution of all marketing materials and communications.

Collaborate with other departments to ensure consistent brand messaging.

Plan and execute marketing campaigns across various channels (digital, print, social media, etc.).

Monitor and report on the performance of marketing initiatives using relevant KPIs.

Establish and maintain relationships with key stakeholders, partners, and media outlets.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or related field.

Minimum 5-7 years of progressive experience in marketing, with at least 3 years in a leadership role.

Proven track record of developing and executing successful marketing strategies.

Strong understanding of digital marketing techniques and best practices.

Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities.

roficiency in marketing analytics tools and CRM systems.

Skills and Attributes:

Strategic thinker with a creative mindset.

Results-oriented and able to thrive in a fast-paced environment.

Excellent project management and organizational skills.

Strong leadership and team-building abilities.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications together with a detailed CV and copies of educational certificates by no later than 18 of September 2024. Applicants should send their applications to hr.recruitment@olimement.com.