Marketing Manager/ Head of Marketing (Bulawayo)
Job Description
We are seeking an experienced and dynamic Marketing Manager/Head of Marketing to lead our marketing efforts and drive brand growth.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop and implement comprehensive marketing strategies aligned with company goals.
- Lead and mentor a team of marketing professionals.
- Analyse market trends, consumer behaviour, and competitor activities.
- Oversee the creation and distribution of all marketing materials and communications.
- Collaborate with other departments to ensure consistent brand messaging.
- Plan and execute marketing campaigns across various channels (digital, print, social media, etc.).
- Monitor and report on the performance of marketing initiatives using relevant KPIs.
- Establish and maintain relationships with key stakeholders, partners, and media outlets.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or related field.
- Minimum 5-7 years of progressive experience in marketing, with at least 3 years in a leadership role.
- Proven track record of developing and executing successful marketing strategies.
- Strong understanding of digital marketing techniques and best practices.
- Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities.
- roficiency in marketing analytics tools and CRM systems.
Skills and Attributes:
- Strategic thinker with a creative mindset.
- Results-oriented and able to thrive in a fast-paced environment.
- Excellent project management and organizational skills.
- Strong leadership and team-building abilities.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates are required to submit their applications together with a detailed CV and copies of educational certificates by no later than 18 of September 2024. Applicants should send their applications to hr.recruitment@olimement.com.
The post being applied for must be clearly stated in the subject line. Applications may also be hand delivered to the following address:
The office of the Human Resources and Administration Manager
Fidelity Life Centre (Suite 110)
Cnr Fife Street & 11 Ave
Bulawayo,
Zimbabwe
Olimem Enterprise Solutions
Olimem Enterprise Solutions is a sage pastel software solutions provider with over 14 years of experience supporting sage pastel products in Zimbabwe. The company has also developed its own software package to provide and meet a variety of business software needs. This has given the company vast experience in deploying sage pastel and other software solutions in sectors such as mining education manufacturing local authorities and health etc
Address: Fidelity life Centre,11th Ave and Fife St , Bulwayo
Website: http://www.olimement.com