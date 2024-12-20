Marketing Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The Marketing Officer is responsible for crafting and executing strategies that enhance the brand`s reputation, increase market share, and drive growth.

Duties and Responsibilities

This role involves conducting market research, developing marketing plans, and coordinating with the sales team to align marketing and sales strategies.

The ideal candidate will possess a strong understanding of market trends, demonstrate creativity in lead generation, and have the ability to analyze marketing campaign performance to adjust strategies as needed.

They will also oversee the creation of promotional materials and manage the organization`s marketing activities and campaigns

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor`s Degree in Marketing, Communications, Media, or a related field.

At least two to three years` experience in marketing, preferably in publishing or a related industry.

Proven track record of developing and executing successful marketing campaigns.

Excellent communication, writing, and design skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit cover letter with six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

The Deputy Registrar