Marketing & Sales Officer (Harare)
Job Description
An exciting opportunity for a Marketing & Sales Officer has arisen within our Marketing department. Qualified and experienced candidates are encouraged to apply. The incumbent shall be expected to implement and monitor marketing and sales strategies.
Duties and Responsibilities
Market Research:
- Assisting with customer satisfaction surveys for both physical and digital surveys.
- Carrying out competitor analysis to ensure products are relevant and competitive in the market.
Product development:
- Support in development of new and existing products.
- Coordinates planning and executing both physical and online product launches.
Customer experience and relationship management:
- Resolving customer queries on digital platforms and events.
- Attending to dissatisfied customers and making follow ups on how they feel about the brand.
Support in the development of marketing and sales strategies
- Design and posting of social media content.
- Development of scripts for adverts.
- Conducting exhibitions campaigns and events.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Marketing and Sales.
- At least 2-3 years of experience in sales and marketing within industries such as banking, financial services, or consultancy.
- • Clean Driver's licence.
- Digital marketing skills such as design.
- Developing marketing campaigns.
- Event management.
- Strong creative writing and communication skills.
- Proficiency in using digital ads design tools.
- Familiarity with the financial sector and customer behavior trends is preferred.
Other
How to Apply
All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw must be received no later than the 28th November 2024 clearly stating the position being applied for under the subject line. All copies of qualifications must be attached.Generate a Whatsapp Message
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.