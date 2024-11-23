Marketing & Sales Officer (Harare)

Support in development of new and existing products.

Coordinates planning and executing both physical and online product launches.

Customer experience and relationship management:

Resolving customer queries on digital platforms and events.

Attending to dissatisfied customers and making follow ups on how they feel about the brand.

Support in the development of marketing and sales strategies

Design and posting of social media content.

Development of scripts for adverts.

Conducting exhibitions campaigns and events.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Marketing and Sales.

At least 2-3 years of experience in sales and marketing within industries such as banking, financial services, or consultancy.

• Clean Driver's licence.

Digital marketing skills such as design.

Developing marketing campaigns.

Event management.

Strong creative writing and communication skills.

Proficiency in using digital ads design tools.

Familiarity with the financial sector and customer behavior trends is preferred.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw must be received no later than the 28th November 2024 clearly stating the position being applied for under the subject line. All copies of qualifications must be attached.