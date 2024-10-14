Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (MNCH) Technical Officer.
Job Description
Location: Mashonaland West
Program Summary:
The five-year USAID-funded Mhuri/Imuli II project’s goal is to support improvements in MNCH outcomes through increasing the quality and scale of high-impact MNCH services in targeted geographies and increasing uptake of these services among targeted populations. The geographic focus is three provinces Manicaland, Midlands, and Mashonaland West. This project will provide Technical Assistance (TA) to the MOHCC in the target provinces through the attainment of three key objectives:1. Strengthened technical capacity of MOHCC at national, provincial, and district levels to scale up high-impact MNCH interventions.2, Enhance planning, distribution, and optimization of MNCH health workforce in implementation areas.3, Reinforce planning, management, and coordination of essential commodities and equipment procurement.
Position Summary:
Reporting to the Provincial Team Lead (PTL), the MNCH Technical officer works with the PTL to implement all project activities in the supported provinces and districts including engagement with Provincial Steering Committees, supporting the provincial and district health authorities to strengthen systems for MNCH service provision, health workforce development, and the supply chain for MNCH services. They also work with the PTL to maintain effective partnerships in their areas of work.
Supervisor: Provincial Team Lead
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for the day-to-day implementation of MNCH project activities in the targeted province and districts.
- Works closely, in collaboration with local level Government Health Institutions and other relevant health partners to achieve set targets of the project as well as implementation, planning, and reporting of the field activities.
- Together with the PTL and the rest of the project team, the MNCH Technical Officer represents the project in the assigned province and districts.
- Accountable for project objectives, outcomes, and milestones at Provincial and district levels and ensures that the financial, operational, and reporting requirements of the donor are followed.
- Preparation of weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual project reports.
- Ensures implementation of project activities in accordance with the work plan and organization and Donor specifications and requirements.
- Training, mentorship, and capacity building of healthcare workers.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree/Diploma in Nursing with a qualification in Midwifery with a good understanding of Maternal, Neonatal, and Child Health.
- At least 5 years experience in Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health including program coordination and management.
- Highly motivated individual, able to work independently with minimal supervision.
- Flexibility on working hours and willingness to travel outside duty station.
- Working experience with NGOs is an asset.
- This job posting summarizes the main duties of the job. It neither prescribes nor restricts the exact tasks that may be assigned to carry out these duties. This document should not be construed in any way to represent a contract of employment. Management reserves the right to review and revise this document at any time.
Knowledge, skills, and abilities:
- Substantial experience working on reproductive, maternal, newborn, and child health (RMNCH) and health systems strengthening including training and clinical mentorship of health workers in RMNCH.
- Deep understanding and knowledge of contemporary health system dynamics and MNCH challenges.
- Experience working effectively with provincial and district government authorities.
- Familiarity with the political, social, economic, and cultural context at the provincial level.
- Excellent organizational, and planning skills with a proactive attitude and attention to detail.
- Strong interpersonal skills, enhancing teamwork and organizational culture.
- Ability to handle confidential information appropriately.
- Ability to identify and with confidence report risks and problems in an appropriate manner.
- Excellent computer skills, including use of MS Office packages, Word, Powerpoint, and Excel databases.
- Able to prioritize and complete multiple tasks.
- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision, as well as in a team environment.
Other
