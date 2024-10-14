Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (MNCH) Technical Officer.

Job Description

Location: Mashonaland West

Program Summary:

The five-year USAID-funded Mhuri/Imuli II project’s goal is to support improvements in MNCH outcomes through increasing the quality and scale of high-impact MNCH services in targeted geographies and increasing uptake of these services among targeted populations. The geographic focus is three provinces Manicaland, Midlands, and Mashonaland West. This project will provide Technical Assistance (TA) to the MOHCC in the target provinces through the attainment of three key objectives:1. Strengthened technical capacity of MOHCC at national, provincial, and district levels to scale up high-impact MNCH interventions.2, Enhance planning, distribution, and optimization of MNCH health workforce in implementation areas.3, Reinforce planning, management, and coordination of essential commodities and equipment procurement.