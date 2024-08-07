MEAL Officer (Chipinge)

Reports to: Project Coordinator/Country Representative

Location: Tongogara Refugee Settlement, Chipinge, Zimbabwe

Duties and Responsibilities

Development and review of data collection tools, database and data management for TdH Italy.

Work collaboratively with Project Coordinators and officers to ensure collection of relevant and appropriate data needed for an effective MEAL system.

Timely update and share data on the 5W matrix to the cluster management system

Monitoring and reporting, maintaining and updating the overall project indicator tracker-based project designs and donor requirements.

Develop M&E work plans for all projects and performance management plan (PMPs) in tandem with approved proposals.

Carry out regular data quality assessments/ audits for MEAL data base on agreed indicators to guide decision making.

Provide alerts to the respective project officers/ coordinators and senior management on corrective actions required.

Carry out assessments, surveys and evaluations in close liaison with Project Coordinators

Lead and/or coordinate all country assessments, evaluations and project performance evaluation.

Timely plan and initiate all pre and post-intervention assessments, KAP surveys, After Action Reviews, Post Distribution Monitoring and Real-Time Evaluation of emergency programmes.

Learning, accountability and capacity building of staff to ensure adoption of new data monitoring tools and new approaches and M&E tools.

Ensure Sex, Age, Disability Disaggregated Data (SADD), Accountability and Gender standards are consistently adhered to in programme delivery.

Regularly collect data and analyse it on the Complaints Reporting and Feedback Mechanism (CRFM) accountability data to the TdH Italy team to facilitate quality improvement.

Follow up on Project implementation, closely following on the project indicators and deliverables and consolidating project reports.

Ensuring adherence to project reporting timelines as agreed with the donors

Representation, assisting in fundraising, liaison, communication and participating in delegated cluster and thematic group meetings clearly articulating the work TdH Italy is doing.

Support the country office in proposal development and tracking funding trends.

Work with the communication team to ensure that communication products developed and shared enhance the visibility of TdH Italy.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Development Economics/ Monitoring & Evaluation/ Demography- Population Studies; Statistics/ Agriculture Economics/Social Work/ Development Studies.

Demonstrate experience in multi-sectoral programme monitoring, evaluation and learning.

Demonstrated experience in data processing and management of large-scale surveys.

Experience in using standard food security, livelihoods, resilience, Child Protection, Sexual & Gender Based Violence, etc. reporting and output/impact indicators assessment tools

Demonstrated experience of statistical packages and/ or data analysis software (e.g. SPSS, Excel, Epi Info, SMART, STAT 01) and advanced computer skills (word-processing, spreadsheets, and databases) a must.

At least 4 years’ direct experience in monitoring and evaluation of large-scale projects.

Strong experience in research study including the entire evaluation cycle, from design, formulation to implementation, analysis and presentation of results and recommendations.

Good oral and written communication skills in English.

Must be result-focused and be able to work under pressure and tight deadlines.

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work well within a multi-cultural team environment.

Strong analytical skills, knowledge and experience in implementing social protection, education, food security & livelihoods, disaster preparedness projects is an added advantage.

Knowledge of CHS Accountability Standards and Humanitarian principles including the Code of Conduct, Protection of beneficiaries, Age and Disability Inclusion in Humanitarian activities.

Key Skills:

Emotional resilience, patience and empathy.

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent observational skills.

Good networking and teamwork skills.

Good decision making and time management.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their application letter and curriculum vitae with three contactable referees to: tdhcareers@gmail.com, clearly indicating “MEAL Officer” on the subject of the email

NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. Please note this is an urgent post, which can be filled before deadline if a suitable candidate is found.

