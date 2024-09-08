MEAL Officer (Masvingo)

Job Description

The role of the Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability, and Learning (MEAL) Officer is to implement the MEAL work plan and contribute to achieving and improving the quality of the program/project. The MEAL Officer will provide the support by collecting and managing the program's/project's output and outcome data. The MEAL Officer also plays an important role in data analysis and carrying out MEAL activities in the field. The MEAL Officer will provide support to the program’s MEAL function in the field through working closely with the field staff to ensure the quality of the program/project. The role holder will also work on ensuring that Community-Based Feedback and Response Mechanisms (CBRFMs) are in place.

International Medical Corps never asks job applicants for a fee, payment, or other monetary transaction. If you are asked for money in connection with this recruitment, please report to International Medical Corps at the website provided at the end of this document.

Duties and Responsibilities

Apply the basic monitoring, evaluation, accountability and learning concepts and the purpose of MEAL, with a specific focus on accountability to affected populations (AAP).

Manage the implementation of policies and procedures for monitoring, evaluation and reporting in the country specific to AAP and CHS commitments.

Participate in needs assessment by organizing the training for enumerators on assessment methodology, tools, respondent’s selection, and supervise field team to ensure field level data integrity.

Ensure that MEAL activities are participatory monitoring, evaluation, accountability, learning and needs assessment and uphold accountable and useful MEAL systems.

Support in developing results framework and logframe, including indicators for simple projects.

Ensure that different components of the MEAL system are functional and relevant and maintain IPTT to track output, outcome, and impact indicators and their measurement in the different sectors of relevance.

Support MEAL department in development of databases for all programs by using available technologies.​

Conduct regular field visits.

Conduct periodic data analysis and triangulate data from other MEAL exercise.

Conduct periodic data quality audits to assess the quality of collected data for indicators.​

Report data quality issues to the MEAL Manager.

Assess the quality of collected data for indicators.

Provide supportive supervision on data quality at facility and community-levels.

Apply the concept of ‘random sampling’ following instructions/guidelines of a manager.

Implement probability and non-probability sampling techniques as and when appropriate after consulting with manager.

Develop sampling frame and carry out sampling following instructions (manager, guidelines

Use different qualitative and quantitate methods of data collection including structured/ semi structured interviews, key informant interviews, in-depth interviews, group discussions, focus group discussions and direct observations as an M&E tool. Conduct trainings on qualitative techniques for data collection for MEAL, program and interviewers.

Install and configure mobile data collection tools (OKD collect, Kobo collect, ONA collect, etc.) on smart phones or tablets

Provide training to MEAL staff and enumerators on mobile data collection mechanism and software.

Perform data cleaning and ensuring data integrity before data analysis.

Use and supervise quantitative, qualitative, and mixed methods of data collection in evaluation.

Communicate clearly the findings of monitoring activities and reviews against targets set by the project.

Compile data and indicators at the project's level for reporting in a clear and concise manner, providing all required information.

Supervise MEAL Assistants, MEAL monitors and survey enumerators at field sites level.

Coordinate with the manager/program staff for data collection/MEAL activities.

Deliver basic training to teams (data collection methods, use of tools, and concepts of M&E).

Assess the knowledge change of participants to trainings.

Organize the documentation of the project's activities, results, and processes.

Organize secondary data (internal and external sources).

Ensure that all data collected via the CBFRM has been reported to the manager in a timely manner, by creating a complaints database.

Monitor the general context through regular field visits and report issues affecting beneficiaries and intra-community relations.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Monitoring and Evaluation, Social Work/Social Sciences or equivalent.

Minimum of 2 years of applied experience with a humanitarian organization and or working with vulnerable communities.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications, including Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint

Have at least one year experience supporting USAID funded interventions.

Understand key concepts and commitments regarding accountability to affected populations (AAP), including IASC, CAAP, CHS, and Sphere Humanitarian Charter.

Knowledge of data pitfalls, issues, and strategies for assessing the quality of collected data.

Proficiency in local languages (Speaking – Reading – Writing).

Other

Code of Conduct