Mechanical Fitter (Chipinge)

Job Description

Required to support the Mill mechanical engineering through performing plant, equipment and machinery routine inspections; preventative and scheduled/planned maintenance activities; repairs; rebuilds/modifications; installations and attending to breakdowns following written procedures and/or verbal instructions while adhering to all company safety and quality standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carrying out routine, preventative and planned maintenance checks within area of responsibility with 100% compliance to SOPs as specified from the Planned Maintenance Office.

Performing repairs, rebuilds, overhauls of major assemblies and installations of plant machinery and equipment.

Attending to breakdowns immediately as they happen and complete the tasks with “zero re-dos” within allocated time frame and adhering to safety standards.

Performing risk assessments for every task, maintaining, and focusing on safe work practices and a safe work environment

Completes work order documentation after every performed task(s).

Qualifications and Experience

Apprentice trained Fitter with 5 years’ experience of which 2 should preferably been served in the sugar milling industry.

Ability to trouble shoot equipment failure inorder to reduce plant and equipment downtimes.

A team player with good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply in writing and submit application letter together with a CV not later than the 4th of December 2024 to: wellcome.mawoko@greenfuel.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be conducted.