Media and Communications Officer (INT10520)

Job Description

Oxfam is a global movement of people working together to end the injustice of poverty.

The Role: Oxfam Southern Africa is looking for a Media and Communications Officer to support media and communications functions in the delivery of the Oxfam in Zimbabwe program and its visibility.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

We’re looking for a candidate who cares about Oxfam's mission to end poverty and is personally aligned to our feminist principles and values of empowerment, accountability and inclusion in all you do. An ideal candidate for the role will also be / have: