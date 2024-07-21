Media and Communications Officer (INT10520)
Job Description
Oxfam is a global movement of people working together to end the injustice of poverty.
The Role: Oxfam Southern Africa is looking for a Media and Communications Officer to support media and communications functions in the delivery of the Oxfam in Zimbabwe program and its visibility.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
We’re looking for a candidate who cares about Oxfam's mission to end poverty and is personally aligned to our feminist principles and values of empowerment, accountability and inclusion in all you do. An ideal candidate for the role will also be / have:
- A university degree/Diploma from a reputable and recognised institution in media, communications or related field.
- A minimum of two years’ work experience in the Communications sector.
- Knowledge of and possible experience with approaches involving innovative programming as well as nexus programming.
- Strong analytical understanding of, and demonstrated experience in, gender equality and women’s rights programming.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English. Strong analytical and report-writing skills
- Demonstrated capacity to work both in a self-directed manner and collaboratively with other staff and stakeholders.
- Strong computer skills in word processing, spreadsheet, electronic mail and database systems, use of social networking.
Other
- We offer a competitive salary and a range of additional benefits to staff including flexible working options, generous pension scheme, annual leave, additional leave allowances, company sick pay, life assurance and a range of other benefits.
- From the day you join Oxfam we invite you to stretch and learn in your role. Our wide range of Learning & Development opportunities includes in-house courses, e-learning modules, on-the job learning opportunities, coaching and mentoring, and much more.
Our values and commitment to safeguarding
- Oxfam is committed to preventing any type of unwanted behaviour at work including sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse, lack of integrity and financial misconduct; and committed to promoting the welfare of children, young people, adults and beneficiaries with whom Oxfam GB engages. Oxfam expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment through our code of conduct. We place a high priority on ensuring that only those who share and demonstrate our values are recruited to work for us.
- The post holder will undertake the appropriate level of training and is responsible for ensuring that they understand and work within the safeguarding policies of the organisation.
How to Apply
