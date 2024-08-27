Medical Laboratory Scientist (Harare)

Job Description

Cimas is a medical aid society whose purpose is to inspire healthier communities by providing global standard health and wellness solutions. In pursuant to this purpose, Cimas MEDLABS is searching for a Medical Laboratory Scientist to join the organization and perform pathology sample analysis, interpreting test results to support patient diagnosis and management of medical conditions in line with ISO 15189 and Cimas Standard Operating Procedures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Collecting patient specimens which include blood and non-blood specimens.

Preparing and checking for adequacy and quality of specimens submitted for testing.

Performing patient sample analysis ensuring that the specimen being analysed is for the correct patient and that the correct test is being done.

Running prescribed routine and high complexity assays on manual and on automated platforms.

Validating test results and determining reasonableness of results based on test reference ranges.

Participating in external quality assurance programs by conforming internal testing processes and quality against other global laboratories.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Medical Laboratory Sciences

Valid Practicing Certificate.

At least 1-2 years' experience as a Medical Laboratory Scientist.

Key Competencies:

The ideal candidate should be able to formulate and execute actionable plans to achieve set goals. The ability to use Lab Management Information Systems, statistical analysis and research skills, effective communication and good interpersonal skills is essential in the collection, testing, analysing, interpreting and communicating the test results.

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlighting the position applied for in the email subject.