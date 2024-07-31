Medical Officers (Chinhoyi & Marondera)
AHF is an international humanitarian organization operating in Zimbabwe, collaborating with the Ministry of Health & Child Care to create Centres of Excellence (COEs) in health. The Organization is looking for Medical Officers to be based at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital OI Clinic (1), and Marondera Provincial Hospital OI Clinic (1).
Position Summary
The Medical Officer is a clinical care position. It involves management of resources such as staff, infrastructure, equipment, finances; building and maintaining strategic partnerships; reporting and ensuring highest standards of clinical care at the centre. Ultimately, this role entails day-to-day operations, quality assurance and decision-making in liaison with relevant managers/ directors.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provides clinical care and monitoring to patients 48 hours/week.
- Performs physical examinations and preventive health measures within prescribed guidelines.
- Orders, interprets and evaluates diagnostic tests to identify and assess patient's clinical problems and health care needs.
- Reviews laboratory test results and other reports.
- Records physical findings and formulates plan and prognosis based on patient's condition. discusses case with physician and other health professionals to prepare comprehensive patient care plan.
- Utilizes electronic medical records system to document patient care where available.
- Prescribes medication or other forms of treatment such as physical therapy, occupational therapy or related therapeutic procedures; refills medication.
- Refers patients to physician or specialist for consultation.
- Attends and facilitates weekly CME meetings, monthly medical staff meetings and other meetings as requested.
- Represent AHF at stakeholder meetings as delegated.
- Lead and guide the team in quality improvement projects and clinic audits.
- Other duties may be assigned.
- Supervisory Responsibilities: He/she will be a team leader at the OI Clinic and should be able to supervise nurses, other junior doctors and other health care workers within the clinic
Qualifications and Experience
- To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.
- Must have a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree from a recognized institution and
- Be Registered with the MDPCZ with a Current Open Practicing certificate.
- Master of Public Health (MPH) will be an added advantage.
- He /she should have teaching and mentoring skills and research skills.
- Have experience in working in a HIV related program.
- Experience in quality improvement programs in HIV care.
- Experience in stakeholder management.
- Computer Skills: Proficiency in MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint.
Interested candidates should send their applications to: HR.Zimbabwe@ahf.org with a subject line Medical Officer– AHF Zimbabwe and specify the preferred location of either Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital OI Clinic or Marondera Provincial Hospital OI Clinic.
The closing date is 2nd of August 2024. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
AIDS Healthcare Foundation is a Los Angeles-based 501 nonprofit organization providing medicine and health care to individuals living with or affected by HIV/AIDS. It is international humanitarian organization operating in Zimbabwe, partnering with Ministry of Health and Child Care as well as local Authorities to create Centers of Excellence in HIV management in health facilities.