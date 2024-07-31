Medical Officers (Chinhoyi & Marondera)

Job Description

AHF is an international humanitarian organization operating in Zimbabwe, collaborating with the Ministry of Health & Child Care to create Centres of Excellence (COEs) in health. The Organization is looking for Medical Officers to be based at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital OI Clinic (1), and Marondera Provincial Hospital OI Clinic (1).

Position Summary

The Medical Officer is a clinical care position. It involves management of resources such as staff, infrastructure, equipment, finances; building and maintaining strategic partnerships; reporting and ensuring highest standards of clinical care at the centre. Ultimately, this role entails day-to-day operations, quality assurance and decision-making in liaison with relevant managers/ directors.