Membership And Claims Clerk (C2) x2
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position based in Harare and Mutare under Parksmed Health Fund. The incumbent will be reporting to the Claims Assessor and Membership and Claims Executive.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receives and checks claims from members.
- Initiates claims process.
- Captures data for members.
- Adds on and subtracts members when need arises.
- Ensures that the request forms are filled for claims and reviews for completeness.
- Prepares documents for contracts.
- Initiates transactions or regulatory compliance.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Administration/ Human Resource or equivalent.
- Should have 5 O’ Levels including Mathematics and English.
- A minimum of one-year relevant experience.
- Interpersonal relations and patience.
- Good analytical skills.
- Computer literacy.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Human Resources Officer
Parksmed Health Fund
P.O box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Email: vacancy@parksmed.co.zw
Or hand deliver to Head Office’s Parksmed Section.
Deadline: 12 January 2024
Parksmed Health Fund
Parksmed Health Fund is registered in accordance with Medical Services (Medical Aid Societies) Regulations, 2000 as per Statutory Instrument 330 of 2000. All applications for registration are made to the Secretary of Health and Child Welfare. The registration certificate number is 4 of 2017
Address
PARKSMED HEALTH FUND HEAD OFFICE
(ZIMPARKS HQ),
Botanical Gardens,
Corner Sandringham Dr & Borrowdale Rd,
Harare,
Zimbabwe