Membership And Claims Clerk (C2) x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position based in Harare and Mutare under Parksmed Health Fund. The incumbent will be reporting to the Claims Assessor and Membership and Claims Executive.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receives and checks claims from members.

Initiates claims process.

Captures data for members.

Adds on and subtracts members when need arises.

Ensures that the request forms are filled for claims and reviews for completeness.

Prepares documents for contracts.

Initiates transactions or regulatory compliance.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Administration/ Human Resource or equivalent.

Should have 5 O’ Levels including Mathematics and English.

A minimum of one-year relevant experience.

Interpersonal relations and patience.

Good analytical skills.

Computer literacy.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Human Resources Officer