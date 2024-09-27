Messenger (Gweru)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Clean Offices and ablution blocks.
- Make tea for staff as required.
- Distribute toiletries and teas.
- Collect and deliver mail as instructed.
- Assist in taking quotations, photocopying and binding documents.
- Carry out other administration errands including pool vehicles cleaning.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 'O' Levels including English Language.
- At least 2 years working experience.
- Good communication skills.
- Smart and cleanliness.
- Clean Class 3 or 4 Driver's Licence.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic and professional copies of certificates. The closing date of applications will be 4 October 2024.
Applications should be addressed to:
The Provincial Rural Electrification Manager- Midlands
Rural Electrification Fund
P.O Box 2358
Gweru
Or hand delivered to: REA Midlands Office Reception, Stand 2101 Cnr Bristo & Halifax Road, Gweru.
NB: The Rural Electrification Fund is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply.
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is a statutory body governed by the Rural Electrification Fund Act (Chapter 13:20). Its background is that Post-independence Zimbabwean Government gave high priority to rural infrastructure development programmes, which included the rural electrification programme.
Website: https://rea.co.zw/
Address: Megawatt House; 44 Samora Machel Ave Harare
P.O Bag 250a Harare
Tel : All Departments: +263 -242 -708110 | 764570 | 791725-30
Cell: +263 772 134 806-9
Fax: +263-242 – 707667
Email: info@rea.co.zw