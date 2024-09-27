Messenger (Gweru)

Pindula|Search Pindula
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

Oct. 04, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Clean Offices and ablution blocks.
  • Make tea for staff as required.
  • Distribute toiletries and teas.
  • Collect and deliver mail as instructed.
  • Assist in taking quotations, photocopying and binding documents.
  • Carry out other administration errands including pool vehicles cleaning.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 5 'O' Levels including English Language.
  • At least 2 years working experience.
  • Good communication skills.
  • Smart and cleanliness.
  • Clean Class 3 or 4 Driver's Licence.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic and professional copies of certificates. The closing date of applications will be 4 October 2024.

Applications should be addressed to:

The Provincial Rural Electrification Manager- Midlands

Rural Electrification Fund

P.O Box 2358

Gweru

Or hand delivered to: REA Midlands Office Reception, Stand 2101 Cnr Bristo & Halifax Road, Gweru.

NB: The Rural Electrification Fund is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply.

The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is a statutory body governed by the Rural Electrification Fund Act (Chapter 13:20). Its background is that Post-independence Zimbabwean Government gave high priority to rural infrastructure development programmes, which included the rural electrification programme.

Website: https://rea.co.zw/

Address: Megawatt House; 44 Samora Machel Ave Harare

P.O Bag 250a Harare

Tel : All Departments: +263 -242 -708110 | 764570 | 791725-30 

Cell: +263 772 134 806-9

Fax: +263-242 – 707667

Email: info@rea.co.zw

