Messenger (Gweru)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Clean Offices and ablution blocks.

Make tea for staff as required.

Distribute toiletries and teas.

Collect and deliver mail as instructed.

Assist in taking quotations, photocopying and binding documents.

Carry out other administration errands including pool vehicles cleaning.

Qualifications and Experience

5 'O' Levels including English Language.

At least 2 years working experience.

Good communication skills.

Smart and cleanliness.

Clean Class 3 or 4 Driver's Licence.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic and professional copies of certificates. The closing date of applications will be 4 October 2024.

Applications should be addressed to: