Messengers (Harare) x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned vacant posts on FIXED TERM BASIS that have arisen within ZESA Holdings at the National Training Centre.

MESSENGERS (X2) (ZH/NTC/03/10/2024)

Duties and Responsibilities

Delivering all incoming and outgoing mail.

Cleaning and tiding up of all conference rooms.

Serving tea as per request.

Photocopying of documents as required and ensuring confidentiality.

Any other duties assigned by the supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate in Customer Care.

5 ‘O’ Levels including English Language and Mathematics.

2 Years proven and relevant experience.

Ability to work under pressure and irregular hours.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications should be delivered not later than Sunday 20 October 2024 addressed to.