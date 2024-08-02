Midwife (Harare)

Job Description

Cimas is a medical aid society whose purpose is to inspire healthier communities by providing global standard health and wellness solutions. In pursuant to this purpose, Cimas is searching for a Midwife to promote and restore patients' health by completing the nursing process, collaborating with Physicians and multidisciplinary team members, providing physical and psychological support to patients, friends and families.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducting patient intubation in emergencies.

Implementing maternity procedures for mothers in delivery, recommending caesarian cases for complicated deliveries.

Monitoring patient pregnancy progression and recommends appropriate interventions.

Ordering and administering dangerous drugs.

Recording all necessary patient vitals at prescribed intervals as ordered by Doctor/Specialist.

Ensuring all necessary laboring mother restrainers are available.

Ensuring all necessary bed patient restrainers are in place for unstable patients.

Taking care of the babies delivered.

Observing and documenting baby Apgar Score level.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma In Nursing.

Post Basic Diploma in Midwifery.

Valid practicing certificate

Key Competencies:

The ideal candidate should possess both clear verbal and written communication skills, with a capability to produce accurate reports.

They should be able to analyze and solve work-related problems to achieve the correct outcomes.

The ideal candidate must have the ability to interact, negotiate and achieve targets.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlighting the position applied for in the email subject. Applications to reach the above no later than 5 August 2024.