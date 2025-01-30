Midwife (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are in vited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Deliver comprehensive prenatal, intrapartum, and postnatal care.

Support mothers through labor and delivery, ensuring safety and comfort.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Miwifery.

At least 3 years post qualification experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested Candidates should send their CVs to: recruitment@corp24med.com

Deadline: 30 January 2025