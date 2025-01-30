Pindula|Search Pindula
Midwife (Harare)

Jan. 30, 2025
Job Description

Applications are in vited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Deliver comprehensive prenatal, intrapartum, and postnatal care.
  • Support mothers through labor and delivery, ensuring safety and comfort.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Miwifery.
  • At least 3 years post qualification experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested Candidates should send their CVs to: recruitment@corp24med.com

Deadline: 30 January 2025

Website
+263 242 250203
Infor@Corp24med.Com

An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.

