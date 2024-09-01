Mining Concentrates Officer (Shurugwi)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting, and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division based in Shurugwi.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant post of Mining Concentrates Officer on contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing Tributary and Contractor - run wash plants operations to ensure the achievement of set production targets.

Monitoring and Tracking efficiencies of a Chrome Concentrates Wash Plant.

Production Tonnage and Grade Reconciliation.

Budgeting and Cost Control.

Stock - Pile Management Quality Control.

Incumbent to be comfortable working and staying in remote areas.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc. Degree in Metallurgy or National Diploma in Metallurgy.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience.

Experience in dense medium separation and or wash plants.

Class 4 Driver’s license.

Narrow seam dyke mining experience is an added advantage.

Familiar with SHE Management systems is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications from persons meeting the above requirements together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to: