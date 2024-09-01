Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimasco (Pvt) Limited

Mining Concentrates Officer (Shurugwi)

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited
Sep. 01, 2024
Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting, and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division based in Shurugwi.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant post of Mining Concentrates Officer on contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Managing Tributary and Contractor - run wash plants operations to ensure the achievement of set production targets.
  • Monitoring and Tracking efficiencies of a Chrome Concentrates Wash Plant.
  • Production Tonnage and Grade Reconciliation.
  • Budgeting and Cost Control.
  • Stock - Pile Management Quality Control.
  • Incumbent to be comfortable working and staying in remote areas.

Qualifications and Experience

  • BSc. Degree in Metallurgy or National Diploma in Metallurgy.
  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience.
  • Experience in dense medium separation and or wash plants.
  • Class 4 Driver’s license.
  • Narrow seam dyke mining experience is an added advantage.
  • Familiar with SHE Management systems is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications from persons meeting the above requirements together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to:

The A/Human Resource Manager

Re: “MINING CONCENTRATES OFFICER”

Zimasco (Private) Limited

P.O. Box 124

SHURUGWI

Email Address: recruitment@zimasco.co.zw

NB: Only applications from short-listed candidates will be acknowledged.

Deadline: 01 September 2024

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited

Info@zimasco.co.zw

Established in 1926 as an exporter of chromite ore, ZIMASCO is the Largest integrated ferrochrome producer in Zimbabwe. It is a Chrome mining and smelting company based in Mtorashanga, Shurugwi, Kwekwe and headquartered in Harare.

