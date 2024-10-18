Mining Contracts Officer (Shurugwi)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting, and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division (Mutorashanga).

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant post of Mining Contracts Officer in the Division on contract basis.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing Tributors and Contractors - running elluvial mining and washing plants operations to ensure the achievement of set production targets.

Production and Capital Projects Planning and Scheduling.

Elluvial Resource management, Production Tonnage and Grade Reconciliation.

Budgeting and Cost Control.

Stockpile Management and Quality Control.

Monitoring and enforcement of adherence to the health, safety and environmental policies and procedures and statutory legal compliance.

Qualifications and Experience

B.Sc. in Metallurgy with (3) three years' post graduate experience or Higher National Diploma in Metallurgy with (5) five years post graduate experience.

Experience and or Sound knowledge in elluvial mining and washing plants operations.

A working knowledge of metallurgical software systems will be an added advantage.

Computer literacy in Microsoft Office Suite and SAP ERP System.

Knowledge of NOSA and other Safety, Health and Environmental Systems an added advantage.

Clean class 4 driving license.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to: