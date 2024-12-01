Motor Bike Driver (Harare)

Job Description

The purpose of this job is to ensure the timely and accurate delivery of products and parcels to customers and clients while providing excellent service and maintaining safety and compliance standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

Drives motorcycles to deliver products to customers.

Verifies customer orders and ensures the correct products are delivered.

Packs products securely for delivery.

Plans efficient delivery routes to ensure speedy delivery times.

Addresses customer inquiries regarding products or delivery times.

Report any discrepancies or delivery issues to the supervisor in a timely manner.

Maintains accurate delivery records.

Follows traffic rules and regulations, and adheres to safety, health, environment, and quality systems.

Carries out any other duties as required.

Qualifications and Experience

3 years of experience in a similar role.

Between 25 and 40 years of age.

Valid Driver’s Licence.

Clean driving record.

Good organisational and time management skills.

Ability to communicate effectively and engage with clients.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in joining our team, please send an email to recruitment@prodairy.co.zw by 3 December 2024 clearly indicating the position you are applying for in the subject line of the email.