Motor Vehicle Panel Beater (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the Group.

Duties and Responsibilities

Panel beat and repair all accident damaged vehicles.

Panel beat and undertake repair of chassis and bodywork on accident damaged vehicles to manufacturers specifications.

Rebuild accident damaged vehicles.

Perform minor and major panel line work on customers’ vehicles.

Welding of body components.

Advise customers on their vehicle repair needs.

Undertake tasks delegated to you by the Foreman & Manager.

Ensuring that all panel beating, and other equipment is fully utilized.

Ensure sufficient tools for jobs are at hand and that these tools are securely kept.

Assisting in the preparation of estimates or quotations.

Facilitate the safe and prompt collection and delivery of customers vehicles.

Ordering / requisitioning and authorization of parts from the Parts department.

Developing Rapport with colleagues, customers and suppliers.

Handle customer complaints promptly and in the most professional manner.

Quality control – repair right first time and ensure zero defects on all repaired vehicles.

Ensures workshop equipment is serviced as per schedule where applicable.

Adhere to all occupational Health and Safety requirements at all times.

Qualifications and Experience

National Certificate / Diploma in automotive collision repair.

Journeyman Class One added advantage.

3+ years’ experience as a panel beater.

Licensed or with knowledge to operate recovery vehicles.

Ability to operate mechanical, hydraulic, and metalworking equipment.

Thorough knowledge of automotive industry safety specifications and regulations.

Physically fit and able to operate heavy machinery.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocomotors.co.zw no later than Wednesday 20th of November 2024, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.