Multimedia Designer (Harare)

Job Description

An Exciting opportunity has risen at Khayah Cement for suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above post, which has arisen in the Commercial department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Collaborating with the marketing team to determine appropriate visual, textual, and animated elements of projects. Social media content design and management.

Developing and producing multimediapieces for useon websites, in multimedia presentations, and for interactive displays and exhibits.

Originating innovations artwork and media for final approval and distribution

Studying design briefs and determining requirements.

Develop in-house online content generation that includes design, photography & videography.

Developing illustrations, logos and other designs using software or by hand.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Media Studies/Visual Communications and Multi Media Design.

A Diploma in Digital Marketing is an added advantage.

Should have 5 Ordinary level passes including English.

At least 2-3 years’ proven graphic designing experience in using a variety of design tools, Including the Adobe Creative Suite.

Familiarity with design software and technologies (such as InDesign, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Photoshop) Vibrant and go getter personality with excellent communicaton and organisational skills.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified individuals who are interested in this challenging career opportunity are encouraged to submit their application and portfolio to: hr@khayahcement.com

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Our recruitment process is designed to be fair, effective, and efficient, aligning with regulatory requirements while upholding our commitment to equality and diversity.