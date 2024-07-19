MUSASA Resident Legal Officer (Bubi)

Job Description

Musasa is a women’s rights organization founded in 1988. The vision of the organization is to see a society in which women and girls are free from violence in all its manifestations and are able to fully participate in development at all levels. Musasa mainly focuses on ending all forms of violence against women and girls, offering prevention, protection, and direct support services to survivors of gender-based violence. Besides the direct services offered to survivors, Musasa offers public education and awareness-raising on gender-based violence to change harmful norms, traditions and beliefs that perpetuate violence and implements prevention interventions using methodologies such as SASA! and Gender Action Learning Systems (GALS). Musasa also has developed its own approaches through adapting community dialogues, community visioning as well as women and girls’ safe spaces.

MUSASA is implementing the ‘Women at the Centre: Rising Up Against the Pandemic of Violence Against Women program with support from UNFPA in Bubi and hereby invites suitable candidates to apply for the post of Resident Legal Officer for the project.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support the Program Officer in the development and implementation of the program.

Providing legal services to clients and enabling them to deal with legal issues concerning their cases.

Drafting legal papers for survivors of gender based violence.

Providing pre and post-trial counselling services to survivors of gender based violence.

Provide follow up support to survivors for legal post care support

Attending district meetings.

Coordinating with other project implementing partners in the district.

Working closely with the advocacy department in lobbying for policy formulations and reviews.

Participate in GBV coordination meetings.

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Project Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Law Honours Degree.

Ability to work with GBV survivors in the counselling department.

Ability to articulate legal issues for clients affected by GBV.

At least 1-year experience in a similar role.

Ability to use Microsoft Office.

Ability to quickly understand and absorb new topics, issues and disciplines.

Ability to work well with partners in a consortium.

Ability to speak Shona, English and Ndebele.

Relevant practicing certificate is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Send your application letter and CV with three (3) traceable references to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw. Highlight the job title in the subject field of the email.