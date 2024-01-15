National Statistical System (NSS) Coordination Manager (Harare)
Job Description
The job holder will be charged with coordinating the National Statistical System (NSS) including statistical development.
Job Grade: E4
Reporting to: Director-Statistical Services
Duties and Responsibilities
- Developing a comprehensive departmental work plan in line with the divisions’ annual plan and managing its implementation.
- Planning, budgeting, monitoring and coordination of all activities in the department.
- Coordinating the National Statistical System working closely with MDAS.
- Coordinating the Development and implementation of the National Strategy for Development of Statistics (NSDS).
- Leading the Statistical development team in generating new business through strategic partnerships with potential new and old clients.
- Providing technical expertise on development of business proposals.
- Staff mentoring, supervision and performance appraisals.
Qualifications and Experience
- A first degree in Mathematics/Statistics/Operations Research and Statistics/ Economics / Social Sciences or equivalent with a quantitative bias.
- Masters’ degree in Business Administration or equivalent.
- Have at least 5 years working experience as a statistician.
- Excellent computer skills including use of statistical packages and Microsoft Office.
- Excellent leadership and communication skills.
- Must be a good team player.
- Excellent presentation and facilitation skills.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 15 January 2023
Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT)
Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) is the statistics agency of Zimbabwe. It is headquartered in the Kaguvi Building in Harare. Census and Statistics Act of 2007 created the agency. It replaced the Central Statistical Office (CSO).
Its major roles are the collection, collation, analysis and dissemination of integrated, relevant, reliable and timely official statistics in Zimbabwe. Conduct household surveys in the social and economic areas as well as censuses of population and housing and the censuses of business establishments.