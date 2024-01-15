National Statistical System (NSS) Coordination Manager (Harare)

Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) is the statistics agency of Zimbabwe. It is headquartered in the Kaguvi Building in Harare. Census and Statistics Act of 2007 created the agency. It replaced the Central Statistical Office (CSO).

Its major roles are the collection, collation, analysis and dissemination of integrated, relevant, reliable and timely official statistics in Zimbabwe. Conduct household surveys in the social and economic areas as well as censuses of population and housing and the censuses of business establishments.