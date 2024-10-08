National Strategic Information and Evaluation Assistant (Harare)
Job Description
Basic Function
The National Strategic Information Evaluation Assistant (SIE) is responsible for supporting the implementation monitoring and evaluation systems for the HIV Care and Treatment Program through supporting the National Strategic Information Evaluation (SIE) Officer. The SIE Assistant directly reports to the National SIE officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Support the National SIE Officer in M&E and data management processes at national level.
- Ensure that provincial teams adhere to ZHI M&E Quality Management System (Standard Operating Procedures, Process Flowcharts, Forms), data flow (processes and procedures for data flow, collecting forms), and use of the M&E databases.
- Support in the implementation of all QA/QI processes within the care and treatment project.
- Support the data management, analysis and quality management-related initiative undertaken by M&E Officers at district level.
- Provide guidance in the development and/or adaptation of M&E tools, in the monitoring of their day-to-day use, and in their modification; Ensure all relevant project staff are able to utilize the project database to analyse program information and results.
- Consolidate weekly project performance and providing feedback to the district teams with the guidance of the National SIE Officer.
- Assist in the collation of high frequency report and data cleaning using data analytics tools such as Microsoft R.
- Assist in ensuring completeness of the real time databases including longitudinal databases and daily reports from high volume sites.
- Assist with backup and recovery of all databases and their management.
- Take appropriate measures to ensure the security of the data from the districts.
- Review data being collected in order to locate and fix problems with data entry or integrity.
- Assist in developing and ensuring adherence to policies so that security and confidentiality of ZHI’s identifiable health data is upheld.
- Monitor staff compliance with confidentiality policies to assure that security standards are met.
- Assist the Collaboration, Learning and Adaptation team in data collection, cleaning analysis of deep dives survey and other research outputs; Perform other duties as assigned.
Child Safeguarding: The responsibilities of the post require the post holder to have regular contact with children or young people. The post requires a candidate with no previous child safeguarding issues. The post holder is required to comply with ZHI child safeguarding policies and guidance.
Qualifications and Experience
Knowledge, Skills and abilities:
- Demonstrate knowledge of management information systems such as ePMS, DHIS2 and DATIM.
- Proficiency in the development of indicators, analysis of data, and interpretation of results in an illustrative and meaningful manner.
- Solid knowledge of Excel and Microsoft Access, with a working knowledge of other Microsoft Office package.
- The ability to interact with all levels of the organization and MOHCC structures with diplomacy, tact, and professionalism.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE to complete the job application form & then submit your CV and application letter via email to recruitment@zhi.org.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
Statement
- During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high impact integrated health interventions with local communities while working with and strengthening existing institutions.
The Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) project's objective is to complement the government of Zimbabwe (GOZ)’s efforts towards epidemic control by targeting testing to efficiently identify PLHIV, ensuring all newly diagnosed PLHIV are immediately linked to treatment, and all PLHIV on treatment have ready access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), are retained on treatment, and remain virally suppressed. The program is being implemented in 9 districts in Midlands (Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Gokwe South) and in Manicaland (Makoni, Mutare, Chipinge, Mutasa and Buhera).