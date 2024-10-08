National Strategic Information and Evaluation Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Basic Function

The National Strategic Information Evaluation Assistant (SIE) is responsible for supporting the implementation monitoring and evaluation systems for the HIV Care and Treatment Program through supporting the National Strategic Information Evaluation (SIE) Officer. The SIE Assistant directly reports to the National SIE officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support the National SIE Officer in M&E and data management processes at national level.

Ensure that provincial teams adhere to ZHI M&E Quality Management System (Standard Operating Procedures, Process Flowcharts, Forms), data flow (processes and procedures for data flow, collecting forms), and use of the M&E databases.

Support in the implementation of all QA/QI processes within the care and treatment project.

Support the data management, analysis and quality management-related initiative undertaken by M&E Officers at district level.

Provide guidance in the development and/or adaptation of M&E tools, in the monitoring of their day-to-day use, and in their modification; Ensure all relevant project staff are able to utilize the project database to analyse program information and results.

Consolidate weekly project performance and providing feedback to the district teams with the guidance of the National SIE Officer.

Assist in the collation of high frequency report and data cleaning using data analytics tools such as Microsoft R.

Assist in ensuring completeness of the real time databases including longitudinal databases and daily reports from high volume sites.

Assist with backup and recovery of all databases and their management.

Take appropriate measures to ensure the security of the data from the districts.

Review data being collected in order to locate and fix problems with data entry or integrity.

Assist in developing and ensuring adherence to policies so that security and confidentiality of ZHI’s identifiable health data is upheld.

Monitor staff compliance with confidentiality policies to assure that security standards are met.

Assist the Collaboration, Learning and Adaptation team in data collection, cleaning analysis of deep dives survey and other research outputs; Perform other duties as assigned.

Child Safeguarding: The responsibilities of the post require the post holder to have regular contact with children or young people. The post requires a candidate with no previous child safeguarding issues. The post holder is required to comply with ZHI child safeguarding policies and guidance.