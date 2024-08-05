Network Operating Centre (NOC) Engineer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited to fill the above position which has arisen within the organisation. The successful candidate (s) will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Proactive monitoring availability of Dandemutande's network infrastructure which consists of network links, servers, routers ,switches, base stations, POPs and data centre environment.

Respond and resolve incoming telephonic, email, walk-in and any other sources of customer queries and inquiries timeously.

Perform troubleshooting to system failures/ network issues and identify bottlenecks and resolve to ensure long term efficiency and optimal operation of the network.

Install, troubleshoot, and maintain software/equipment/networks at customer premises and/or remotely.

First line support for Base station, POPs and IP Transit link outages.

Chase third parties for RFO's.

Attend to and ensure that all departmental ticket centres are attended to timeously as per agreed framework.

Respond and resolve NMS alerts indicating customer product or service outages.

Coordinate with Service Delivery team through system updates and job cards input to provide ervices on time to customers.

Liaise and collaborate with other team members for efficient delivery of services.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/Diploma in Telecommunications/Information Technology/Computer Science and/or any relevant.

At least 2 years experience in an ISP industry.

Clean Class 4 drivers' license.

Good analytical skills.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications clearly marked NOC Engineer, accompanied by a detailed CV should be sent by no later than 1700hrs on Monday 5 August 2024 to: recruitment@dandemutande.co.zw