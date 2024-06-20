New Business Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen within the New Business Department of CBZ Life for the role of New Business Clerk.

Duties and Responsibilities

Check new application forms received from sales for completeness and correctness before capturing.

Assess underwriting issues on all Individual Life business.

Engage Sales with exceptional application request.

Handle all queries accordingly.

Prepare policy quotations for clients.

Manage inventory of policy documents and application forms.

Conduct system stress tests and give feedback to IT on performance.

Qualifications, Skills and experience required.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Insurance and Risk Management or equivalent.

At least one year relevant experience in a reputable insurance, reinsurance or broking company.

Good Communication skills.

Proficiency in Advanced MS Excel, R or Python will be an added advantage.

Good Negotiating skills.

Accuracy and ability to pay attention to detail.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria and wish to be considered, upload your application not later than Friday 21 June, 2024.

Click HERE To Apply.