New Business Clerk (Harare)
Job Description
An exciting career opportunity has arisen within the New Business Department of CBZ Life for the role of New Business Clerk.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Check new application forms received from sales for completeness and correctness before capturing.
- Assess underwriting issues on all Individual Life business.
- Engage Sales with exceptional application request.
- Handle all queries accordingly.
- Prepare policy quotations for clients.
- Manage inventory of policy documents and application forms.
- Conduct system stress tests and give feedback to IT on performance.
- Qualifications, Skills and experience required.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Insurance and Risk Management or equivalent.
- At least one year relevant experience in a reputable insurance, reinsurance or broking company.
- Good Communication skills.
- Proficiency in Advanced MS Excel, R or Python will be an added advantage.
- Good Negotiating skills.
- Accuracy and ability to pay attention to detail.
Other
How to Apply
If you meet the above criteria and wish to be considered, upload your application not later than Friday 21 June, 2024.
Click HERE To Apply.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
CBZ Holdings Limited
CBZ Holdings, whose full name is CBZ Holdings Limited, is a financial services conglomerate in Zimbabwe. It owns subsidiaries in banking, insurance, investments, wealth management, mortgages and retail finance.
The flagship business of the Group, CBZ Bank Limited, was founded in 1980. It was taken over by the Government of Zimbabwe in 1991, to avert looming liquidation and was renamed Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe Limited. The company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1998. In 2005, the company rebranded, creating CBZ Bank as the main business and CBZ Holdings Limited as the holding company.