Nurse In Charge (Gweru, Zvishavane, Harare)

Job Description

HEALTH SERVICES DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Nurse in charge of the clinical aspects of the day-to-day running of their resident health facility.

Ensures compliance with best clinical practices with Infection prevention and control (during patient care), staff upkeep with standard guidelines, and emergency preparedness.

Oversees the preparation, compliance to, and operationalization of departmental staff duty roster, and is responsible for other departmental duties and trip allocation.

Monitors staff punctuality to Work and upkeep to the Departmental SOP.

Participates in the actual patient care and treatment.

Organizes clinical meetings regularly where the department discusses interesting cases attended to, in a bid to learn from these experiences and improve service delivery.

Provide channels of follow-up on the care of referred clients to check on their progress and their continuous support in the provision of care wherever they could be admitted.

Supervision of subordinates.

Demand creation of services offered through awareness campaigns.

Assign responsible persons to accurately and timely compile and submit statistics to the MOHCW, City Health, and NAC.

Qualifications and Experience

A Registered General Nurse with a Diploma/ Degree in General Nursing.

A post-basic qualification is an added advantage.

Applicants should be registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe and in possession of a valid practicing certificate.

Forensic training for dispensing an added advantage.

At least 2 years of working experience in nursing administration.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates, and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s), and names and email addresses of three referees to: