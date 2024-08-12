Office Administration & Receptionist (Harare)
Job Description
Oxford Properties is looking for an organized, outgoing office assistant receptionist. In this position you will assist with a variety of clerical & administrative duties. Ultimately, a receptionist’s duties and responsibilities are to ensure the front desk welcomes guests positively and executes all administrative tasks to the highest standards. Candidate should be highly confidential and have a punctual good work ethic.
Work hours: Monday – Friday 08:00 – 17:00 with 1 hour lunch break, daily at 1pm.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Greet and welcome guests as soon as they arrive at the office.
- Direct visible visitors to the appropriate person and office.
- Answer, screen and forward incoming phone calls.
- Ensure reception area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and material.
- Provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone/email.
- Receive, sort and distribute daily mail or deliveries.
Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the visitor’s logbook Including but not limited to:
- Daily upkeep of the office.
- Ensure garden is always maintained and tidy – managing the gardener.
- Manage the office cleaner to ensure all areas are clean.
Monthly Administration:
- Keeping an inventory of office supplies and ordering new materials as needed ie. stationery, groceries, cleaning items.
- Update office calendars and schedule meetings.
- Arrange travel and accommodations, and prepare vouchers when required.
- Keep updated records of office expenses and costs.
- Perform other clerical receptionist duties such as filing, photocopying, transcribing, scanning documents.
- Taking minutes at the meetings held in the boardroom, when required.
- Order daily staff lunches and submit weekly invoice for payment.
Qualifications and Experience
- Proven work experience as a receptionist, front office representative or similar role for at least 3 years, including references from previous employers.
- Proficiency in Microsoft office suit.
- Hands-on experience with office equipment (printer/Scanner).
- Professional attitude and appearance.
- Solid written and verbal communication skills.
- Ability to be resourceful and proactive when issues arise.
- Excellent organizational skills.
- Multitasking and time management skills, with the ability to prioritise tasks, with minimal supervision.
- Positive Customer service attitude.
- High School degree.
- ISO 23952 Service excellent certificate.
- ISO 10003 Quality management certificate.
Preferred:
- Own vehicle.
- First aid certificate will be a plus.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and suitaby qualified and experienced personnal to apply to: leonard@aspindalepark.co.zw
Please attached detailed CV and all relevant documents to support your application.
Deadline: 14 August 2024
