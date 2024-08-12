Office Administration & Receptionist (Harare)

Job Description

Oxford Properties is looking for an organized, outgoing office assistant receptionist. In this position you will assist with a variety of clerical & administrative duties. Ultimately, a receptionist’s duties and responsibilities are to ensure the front desk welcomes guests positively and executes all administrative tasks to the highest standards. Candidate should be highly confidential and have a punctual good work ethic.

Work hours: Monday – Friday 08:00 – 17:00 with 1 hour lunch break, daily at 1pm.

Duties and Responsibilities

Greet and welcome guests as soon as they arrive at the office.

Direct visible visitors to the appropriate person and office.

Answer, screen and forward incoming phone calls.

Ensure reception area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and material.

Provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone/email.

Receive, sort and distribute daily mail or deliveries.

Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the visitor’s logbook Including but not limited to: