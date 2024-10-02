Office Assistant (Harare)
Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ)
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepares teas and refreshments.
- Serve staff and clients with teas, refreshments and lunches.
- Maintain the kitchen and ensure it is clean all the time.
- Collect and distribute mail internally.
- Quest staff laundry for cleaning.
- Requisition for consumables and kitchen provisions.
- Collect and clean Kitchen utensils.
- Setting up training rooms and Boardrooms on defined frequencies.
- Control kitchen stocks and maintain re-order levels to avoid shortages.
Qualifications and Experience
- Ordinary level.
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience.
- Customer Care training is an added advantage.
How to Apply
Individuals who meet the basic requirements and are interested in this position should send applications and detailed CVs to: hr@saz.org.zw
