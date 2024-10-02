Office Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepares teas and refreshments.

Serve staff and clients with teas, refreshments and lunches.

Maintain the kitchen and ensure it is clean all the time.

Collect and distribute mail internally.

Quest staff laundry for cleaning.

Requisition for consumables and kitchen provisions.

Collect and clean Kitchen utensils.

Setting up training rooms and Boardrooms on defined frequencies.

Control kitchen stocks and maintain re-order levels to avoid shortages.

Qualifications and Experience

Ordinary level.

A minimum of 2 years’ experience.

Customer Care training is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Individuals who meet the basic requirements and are interested in this position should send applications and detailed CVs to: hr@saz.org.zw