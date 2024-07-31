Office Orderly (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe School of Mines is a mining school in Zimbabwe that provides a higher education qualification in mining by providing competency-based training for high caliber, hands-on technicians.

Duties and Responsibilities

The position exists to execute the School’s mandate as stipulated in the ZSM Charter. Duties and responsibilities shall entail:

Ensure cleanliness of offices and timely delivery of all office supplies to recipients.

Prepare meeting rooms for meetings, and liaise with the Personal Assistant at corporate level.

Prepare and serve refreshments and keep kitchen in a clean condition at all times.

Deliver and collect mail, and documents in the school.

Collect and distribute stationery and office supplies as required.

Lock offices at close of business and open first thing in the morning.

Assist with physical arrangement of furniture and other equipment in offices.

Assist with replenishment of basic office supplies.

Perform any other related duties assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 ‘O’ Level passes including English.

Any further qualification is an added advantage.

Experience in a corporate office is a must.

Good communication skills and deportment.

A minimum of 2 years related experience.

Communication skills at all levels.

Customer care and service skills.

Interpersonal skills.

Organising and office management skills.

Paying attention to detail.

Competency Requirements: