Operating Theatre Nurse (Harare)
St Anne's Hospital
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above position that has arisen in the organization.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Communicating and informing patients and their families about the surgery, its risks and benefits.
- Assessing patients before surgery.
- Supporting the anesthetists.
- Preparing all the instruments that are necessary for the surgical procedure.
- Inspecting the operating theatre and making sure it is fit for purpose.
- Briefing with the team.
- Sending for the patient and moving them to theatre.
- Providing high standards of skilled care and support during each phase of a patient’s perioperative care.
- Sending the patient to recovery.
- Any other duties that may be prescribed by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in General Nursing.
- Diploma in Operating Theatre Nursing.
- Current Practicing Certificate.
- Prior work experience OTN work experience an added advantage.
- Excellent supervisory skills.
- Good problem solving and decision-making skills.
- Excellent communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Prospective candidates in possession of the above should send applications together with current detailed CV’s to: recruitment@stanneshospital.co.zw and mention the position being applied for in the subject matter.
Deadline: 16 July 2024
St Anne's Hospital
St Anne's Hospital is a Roman Catholic health facility located in Harare, Zimbabwe. St Anne's Hospital was established in 1941 by catholic sisters of the Little Company of Mary.
