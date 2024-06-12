Operational Risk Manager (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.
Review, monitor, and report to, among others, the Executive Committee; and the Board Risk and Compliance Committee on the overall quality of the institution’s operational risk management and the effectiveness of business continuity and disaster recovery plans (BCPs and DRPs).
Duties and Responsibilities
- Review; monitor and analyse key performance operational risk indicators and report monthly.
- Monitor; analyse; and report on the state of compliance with the approved operational risk management policies; procedure manuals and processes; regulatory; and statutory requirements. Facilitate reporting of any breaches.
- Conduct independent reviews of the control environment to ensure adherence to laid down policies and procedures and evaluate the effectiveness of controls to mitigate identified key risks in business units in line with the Operational Risk Policy.
- Review risk assessments of all new business initiatives and have in place actions to mitigate the identified risks.
- Embedding a culture of sound risk management through awareness campaigns and training.
- Attend to any other issues assigned by management from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- First degree in Banking, Accounting, Finance, Business Studies, Economics, Risk Management, or any related field. A Master’s Degree or postgraduate qualification in a related field is esirable.
- At least four (4) years relevant experience in the financial services industry/ market.
Key Competencies:
- Excellent communication skills - good written (report writing) and oral communication skills;
- Training, facilitation, and presentation skills;
- Stakeholder management and collaboration;
- Leadership skills (leading with influence);
- Accurate and thorough;
- Organised, able to work with minimal supervision, under pressure and to meet tight deadlines;
- Action-oriented (execution and decision making); and
- Good analytical skills.
- Business Continuity, Operational Risks, Operation Risk Management, Risk Assessments, Risk Compliance, Risk Management.
