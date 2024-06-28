Operations Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Lumina Energy is hiring for an individual passionate in the Operations Manager role with the objective to create creating social and environmental change. The role will support leadership teams in directing day-to-day operations for a business and provides ongoing support to teams and staff. Their duties include scheduling people and tasks, assisting with coaching and training and directly overseeing staff and process performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responding to RFPs for EPC and O&M Services: Craft compelling proposals in response to Requests for Proposals (RFPs), ensuring alignment with organisational goals and customer requirements

Bidding for Acquisition of New O&M Sites: Collaborating with relevant stakeholders to ensure competitive and successful bids.

Billing/ Invoicing and Tracking: Oversee the billing and invoicing process, ensuring accuracy and timeliness and implement robust tracking mechanisms to monitor payment status and revenue generation

New Customer Acquisition: Develop and implement strategies to acquire new customers for Residential Solar PV distribution and Commercial & Industrial Installations, leveraging market insights and networking opportunities.

Market Intelligence and Commercial Database Maintenance: Conduct market research to gather intelligence on industry trends, competitors and potential opportunities. Maintain a comprehensive database for reference and analysis.

O&M Project Costing Input and Realisation: Provide inputs for projects costing, including cost estimation and budgeting and ensure effective realisation of cost targets

Cost Optimisation and Revenue Recovery: Identify opportunities for cost optimisation with O&M operations and implement strategies to enhance revenue recovery.

Coordination for Commercial Compliances and Due Diligence on Contracts: Coordinate with relevant departments for ensuring compliance with commercial regulations, conduct due diligence activities and manage O&M contracts effectively.

Coordination with Procurement, Finance, Legal, HR, Admin and Other Departments: Collaborate with various internal teams to address O&M related issues and streamline operational processes.

Qualifications and Experience

Education: BE/ B.Tech -Electrical, MBA Preferred.

Minimum of 5 years post qualification experience in O&M of Solar projects.

Proven track record of a practical approach to project management.

Strong knowledge and experience with Microsoft Office and PDF applications.

Other

How to Apply

If you are enthusiastic about a career in the solar energy field and meet the above requirements, please apply by sending your resume and a cover letter to: hr@southsea.co.zw, not later than 2nd July 2024. Make sure to mention ‘OPERATIONS MANAGER’ in the subject line.

We are excited to hear from you!