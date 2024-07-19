Operations Officer (Harare)
FAO's Subregional Office for Southern Africa (SFS) is responsible for developing, promoting, overseeing and implementing agreed strategies for addressing subregional food, agriculture and rural development priorities. It develops and maintains relations with subregion-wide institutions including Regional Economic Integration Organizations (REIOs). The Subregional Office is a subsidiary of FAO's Regional Office for Africa (RAF).
The position is located in the Subregional Office for Southern Africa (SFS) in Harare, Zimbabwe.
Reporting Lines
The Operations Officer works under the direct supervision of the FAO Sub-Regional Coordinator for Southern Africa (SFS) and FAO Representative for Zimbabwe, Eswatini and Lesotho, and in close collaboration with the programme, operations and administrative units, in consultation with the relevant technical units at FAO headquarters, the Regional Officer for Africa (RAF) and in the Sub-Regional Office, including Lead Technical Officers.
Technical Focus
Lead and coordinate the operational support function of the field programme including emergency, rehabilitation and development projects, in national, regional and global projects.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Acts as a focal point for all project operational matters, organizes and handles the day-to-day operational activities of the field programme (including emergency, rehabilitation and development projects, in national, regional and global projects) and takes action in consultation with supervisors on any issues which arise during the execution period.
- Prepares project task force meetings and provides secretariat support.
- Ensures the timely provision of project inputs (personnel, technical support services, sub-contracts, training, equipment and supplies) directly by the Organization or, when appropriate, through contractors and in liaison with other support units.
- Participates in the preparation of project work plans, monitors progress and identifies corrective measures to overcome operational constraints.
- Reviews and monitors the project budget, prepares requests and revisions as required, maintains and monitors budget expenditures and resources, reviews project transaction listings with a view to identifying errors in accounting against budget lines.
- Prepares and submits the Project Implementation Reports and any other reports required by the Organization.
- Ensures the completeness and quality of data and documentation in the FAO corporate systems (e.g. GRMS (Global Resource Management System), FPMIS (Field Programme Management Information System)), for all assigned operational field projects and activities.
- Prepares analytical reports on project performances as required.
- Coordinates action concerning the completion of field projects and arranges for timely and adequate reporting, including identification of project follow-up requirements.
- Contributes to the formulation of project proposals according to FAO's procedures and prepares project documents for technical clearance and final approval under different funding arrangements.
- Performs other duties as required.
Specific Functions:
- Liaises with FAO Divisions/Offices/Centres and Decentralized Offices, as necessary, on issues related to development and implementation of emergency, rehabilitation and development projects.
- Monitors Letters of Agreement (LoA) and provides operational support, advice and guidance to FAO's field partners.
- Liaises with the agencies of the UN system, recipient government officials, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and other partners, as well as stakeholders, as required.
- Supports project governing bodies and other fora related to FAO's programmes.
- Develops, adapts and implements relevant planning and monitoring tools relating to budgeting, field activities, procurement and inventory, staffing and monthly/progress reporting.
- Supports and guides the operation-related work of professional personnel and general service staff at the FAO Representations in Zimbabwe, Eswatini and Lesotho.
- The function includes the supervision of local staff in the Subregional Office.
Qualifications and Experience
- Advanced university degree in public or business administration, finance, accounting, economics, social sciences or another field related to the FAO mandate.
- Five years of relevant experience in project management/operations and support.
- Working knowledge (proficient – level C) of English and limited knowledge (intermediate – level B) of another FAO official language (Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian or Spanish).
- Results Focus.
- Teamwork.
- Communication.
- Building Effective Relationships.
- Knowledge Sharing and Continuous Improvement.
Technical/Functional Skills:
- Work experience in more than one location or area of work, particularly in field positions, is desirable.
- Extent and relevance of experience in programme/project formulation, analysis, planning, implementation and monitoring.
- Understanding of FAO policies and programmes is considered a strong asset.
- Extent and relevance of experience in supporting, advising and guiding the implementation of complex multi-stakeholder projects.
- Ability to develop plans for the implementation and coordination of project operations in developing countries, in partnership with UN agencies and other concerned stakeholders and/or partners.
- Familiarity with UN administrative, operational and financial procedures is an asset.
- Limited knowledge (intermediate – level B) of French is desirable.
Other
