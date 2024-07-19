Operations Officer (Harare)

Job Description

FAO's Subregional Office for Southern Africa (SFS) is responsible for developing, promoting, overseeing and implementing agreed strategies for addressing subregional food, agriculture and rural development priorities. It develops and maintains relations with subregion-wide institutions including Regional Economic Integration Organizations (REIOs). The Subregional Office is a subsidiary of FAO's Regional Office for Africa (RAF).

The position is located in the Subregional Office for Southern Africa (SFS) in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Reporting Lines