Optical Dispensing Assistant

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified & experienced candidates to fill in the above motioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Call and advise customers of jobs ready for collection.

Record some pre-exam data to support the Optometrist.

Perform post exam/clinic admin procedures.

Assist with some diagnostic testing.

Assist with frame selections and frame display organization.

Process orders for glasses and contact lenses.

Perform any other related duties as assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Five (5) Ordinary Level subjects including English Language, Science and Mathematics.

A Diploma in Ophthalmic Nursing or related field would be an added advantage.

The candidate should have high levels of Computer Literacy, knowledge of relevant software applications and customer service principles.

Experience working in a related field would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees. Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Assistant Registrar- Human Resources