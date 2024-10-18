Optical Dispensing Assistant
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified & experienced candidates to fill in the above motioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Call and advise customers of jobs ready for collection.
- Record some pre-exam data to support the Optometrist.
- Perform post exam/clinic admin procedures.
- Assist with some diagnostic testing.
- Assist with frame selections and frame display organization.
- Process orders for glasses and contact lenses.
- Perform any other related duties as assigned by the Supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Five (5) Ordinary Level subjects including English Language, Science and Mathematics.
- A Diploma in Ophthalmic Nursing or related field would be an added advantage.
- The candidate should have high levels of Computer Literacy, knowledge of relevant software applications and customer service principles.
- Experience working in a related field would be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees. Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar- Human Resources
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
BINDURA
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 28 October 2024
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura