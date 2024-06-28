PA to Director (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy that has arisen within the Croco Group of Companies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide a full secretarial and administrative support service to the Director.

Maintain the diary and arrange appointments as necessary.

Financial Performance Analysis.

Supervise Business Unit Managers.

Update Sales database & management of sales meetings.

Process quotes, invoices and follow up with clients, suppliers and partners as needed.

Participate in audits.

Prepares board packs.

Draft routine correspondence for approval and signature by the Director.

Receive visitors to the office.

Maintain the office filing system.

Qualifications and Experience

Full CIS/ related qualification.

Good knowledge of accounting and bookkeeping procedures.

Organizational and Time management.

Good written and oral communication skills.

Advanced computer skills.

Critical thinking.

Class 4 driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.