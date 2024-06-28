PA to Director (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy that has arisen within the Croco Group of Companies.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide a full secretarial and administrative support service to the Director.
- Maintain the diary and arrange appointments as necessary.
- Financial Performance Analysis.
- Supervise Business Unit Managers.
- Update Sales database & management of sales meetings.
- Process quotes, invoices and follow up with clients, suppliers and partners as needed.
- Participate in audits.
- Prepares board packs.
- Draft routine correspondence for approval and signature by the Director.
- Receive visitors to the office.
- Maintain the office filing system.
Qualifications and Experience
- Full CIS/ related qualification.
- Good knowledge of accounting and bookkeeping procedures.
- Organizational and Time management.
- Good written and oral communication skills.
- Advanced computer skills.
- Critical thinking.
- Class 4 driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.