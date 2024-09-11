Panel Beater (Harare)

Job Description

The organization is inviting suitably qualified candidates to apply for the position that has arisen in its structures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Making assessments of damaged vehicles, deciding how best to repair it and estimating the time and cost for the repair.

Mending rusted parts of a vehicle’s bodywork.

Removing any dents in panels.

Repairing minor scratches or making replacement panels.

Welding new or repaired panels into place.

Finishing the repair in a way that matches the rest of the bodywork or preparing the surface for a paint sprayer.

Keeping records of all work carried out.

Qualifications and Experience

Class 1 Artisan.

At least 3 years experiences and above.

Class 2 drivers’ licenses.

Traceable references.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CV’s and applications to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw.

NB: Only successful candidates will be contacted, and applications received after the closing date will be disqualified.